IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

IL&FS Transportation Networks June-qtr profit up 38 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ::June quarter profit 247.8 million rupees versus profit of 178.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 9.54 billion rupees versus 11.83 billion rupees last year.

IL&FS Transportation Networks emerges as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional Zojila tunnel

July 28 (Reuters) - Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd :Says emerged as lowest bidder for project on 2-lane bi-directional zojila tunnel.

India's IL&FS Transportation Networks posts March-qtr profit

May 29 (Reuters) - IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd ::March quarter net profit 1.06 billion rupees.March quarter total income 11.63 billion rupees.Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.65 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 15.60 billion rupees.

IL&FS Transportation Networks gets contract for development of road project in Laos

May 11 (Reuters) - IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :Says contract procured for development of road project in people's democratic republic of laos.Says contract cost estimated at about $165 million.Says construction period for project is for about 42 months.

ABB India partners with IL&FS Transportation,Sterling & Wilson to develop infrastructure project

Abb India Ltd : Says partnered with Il&FS Transportation Networks Ltd,Sterling & Wilson, in development of major Indian Infrastructure project .Says project is 10.8 kilometre Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, and will feature ABB's ventilation system.

IL&FS Transportation Networks says co's JV emerges lowest bidder for MP Road Development Corp project

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : JV promoted by co, IL&FS Engineering & Construction lowest bidder for package no. P-2 by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp .Project for widening and reconstruction of Ganj-Rajnagar Road, Laundi -Mahoba Road, Nawgong- Shrinagar Road & Baxwaha-Dalpatpur Road.

IL&FS Transportation Networks posts Dec qtr profit

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter net profit 556.6 million rupees . IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - dec quarter total income 10.21 billion rupees .IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd - net loss in dec quarter last year was 194.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 11.17 billion rupees.

IL&FS Transportation Networks says JV emerges as lowest bidder for projects with MPRDC

Il&Fs Transportation Networks Ltd : Says construction period for project 1 is 730 days and project 2 is 548 days .JV emerged lowest bidder for development of projects with Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corp.

IL&FS Transportation to hold off investments in overseas units, JVs

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd :Decided to hold off investments in overseas units/JVs via unit in Singapore ITNL International Pte Ltd.

IL&FS Transportation Networks enter agreement to sell stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd : Entered share purchase agreement with Cube Highways & Infrastructure for sale of stake in Andhra Pradesh Expressway for INR 1.40 billion .