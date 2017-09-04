Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)
194.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.10 (-0.05%)
€195.00
€194.75
€195.50
€194.60
3,742
3,925
€211.00
€170.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Altarea Cogedim and Credit Agricole Assurances announce they were chosen by Orange for new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux
Sept 4 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA
Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)
July 27 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA
Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros
June 29 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA
Altarea successful 2016 dividend payment in shares
June 1 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA
Altarea Q1 revenue up 26.1 pct at EUR 405.1 mln
May 10 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA
Altarea FY net profit rises to 167.8 mln euros
Altarea SCA
Predica to sell 300,000 shares in Altarea - Credit Agricole Assurances
Credit Agricole Assurances : Unit Predica announces sale Altarea SCA
Altarea launches first phase of urban regeneration program
Altarea SCA
Altarea H1 recurring income (FFO) up 15.3 pct at 92 million euros
Altarea SCA
Altarea Cogedim named developer/investor in Issy-les-Moulineaux construction project
Altarea SCA
BRIEF-Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)
* CONFIRMS OVERALL FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE Source text: http://bit.ly/2u20lFw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)