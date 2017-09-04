Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Altarea Cogedim and Credit Agricole Assurances announce they were chosen by Orange for new headquarters in Issy-Les-Moulineaux ‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA ::ALTAREA COGEDIM AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES CHOSEN BY ORANGE FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS IN ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX ‍​.PROJECT TO BE DELIVERED IN SUMMER 2020‍​.

Altarea sca h1 recurring income eur 115.4 million (+25,5%)

July 27 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA ::H1 RECURRING INCOME EUR 115.4 MILLION (+25,5%).H1 REVENUE EUR 912.3 MILLION, UP 26.1 PERCENT YOY.H1 REVENUE +26,1% AT 912.3 MILLION €.CONFIRMS OVERALL FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE.

Altarea completes a bond issue of 500 million euros

June 29 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA ::COMPLETES EUR 500 MILLION 7 YEAR BOND ISSUE.COUPON ON BONDS IS 2.250%.

Altarea successful 2016 dividend payment in shares

June 1 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA ::SUCCESSFUL 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN SHARES.91.69% SUBSCRIPTION RATE.ALTAREA COGEDIM STRENGTHENS ITS EQUITY BASE BY €157.2 MILLION.CREATION OF 1,021,555 NEW SHARES.THESE SHARES WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF JANUARY 1ST, 2017 AND WILL BENEFIT FROM THE SAME RIGHTS AS THE OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES.1,021,555 NEW SHARES WILL BE CREATED, DELIVERED AND ADMITTED FOR TRADING ON JUNE 6, 2017.AMOUNT OF CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WILL BE LIMITED TO €14.2 MILLION (€11.5 / SHARE) AND PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS THE SAME DAY.

Altarea Q1 revenue up 26.1 pct at EUR 405.1 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA :Q1 REVENUE EUR 405.1 MILLION (+26,1%).Q1 RENTAL INCOME €46.6 MILLION, UP BY 7.4 PERCENT.REVISION OF GUIDANCE FOR FFO PER SHARE: €16.00/SHARE VERSUS €14.50/SHARE INITIALLY ANNOUNCED; INCREASE OF +18% VERSUS. 2016; STRONG VISIBILITY OVER NEXT FEW YEARS.

Altarea FY net profit rises to 167.8 mln euros

Altarea SCA : FY net profit attributable to group shareholders 167.8 million euros ($177.10 million) versus 108.4 million euros year ago . FY total operating income 415.7 million euros versus 339.4 million euros year ago . FY total revenue 1.58 billion euros versus 1.21 billion euros year ago (+29.8 percent) . FY EPRA nav 2.35 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros year ago . Proposes dividend of 11.5 euros per share .Confirms 2017 outlook.

Predica to sell 300,000 shares in Altarea - Credit Agricole Assurances

Credit Agricole Assurances : Unit Predica announces sale Altarea SCA shares for initial size of 300,000 with 15 percent over allotment option .Predica will hold between 23.7 percent and 24.0 percent of altarea share capital.

Altarea launches first phase of urban regeneration program

Altarea SCA : Launches first phase of urban regeneration program in city of Sevran .First deliveries are expected in Q3 2018.

Altarea H1 recurring income (FFO) up 15.3 pct at 92 million euros

Altarea SCA :H1 recurring income (FFO): 92.0 million euros ($101.85 million) (+ 15.3 pct).

Altarea Cogedim named developer/investor in Issy-les-Moulineaux construction project

Altarea SCA : Altarea Cogedim named as developer/investor for the "Issy coeur de Ville" 100,000 sqm city center project .Mixed-use project in Issy-les-Moulineaux represents a total investment of 600 million euros ($669.1 million).