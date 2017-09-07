Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imperial Brands sells 10 pct of Logista for 252.2 mln euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL::CLOSE PLACEMENT OF 10 PCT OF LOGISTA << >> ON BEHALF OF IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC << >> AT 19.0 EUROS PER SHARE, 252.2 MILLION EUROS IN TOTAL.

Imperial Brands to sell 10 pct of Logista in accelerated bookbuild

Sept 6 (Reuters) - CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) AND GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL::PLACE 10 PCT OF LOGISTA << >> FOR IMPERIAL BRANDS << >> IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFER.SAY IMPERIAL BRANDS TO MAINTAIN 60 PERCENT STAKE IN LOGISTA AFTER PLACEMENT.

Moody's says price hikes and cost cuts light a stable fire for European tobacco sector's outlook

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody's on European tobacco sector - :Moody's: price hikes and cost cuts light a stable fire for european tobacco sector's outlook.Moody's says price hikes combined with stronger product mix and cost cuts will help European tobacco Co grow operating profits at 5.0 pct - 6.0 pct over next 12-18 months.Moody's on European tobacco sector: in U.S. and Europe, price hikes, robust product mix and cost cutting will offset falling cigarette sales on operating profit growth.Moody's on European tobacco sector: alternative products will continue to gain traction, but unlikely to make significant impact on operating profits.Moody's on European tobacco sector - Philip Morris International will benefit from both U.S. dollar weakness and currency stability in emerging markets where it generates around 50 percent of its operating income.Moody's on European tobacco sector says cigarette consumption continues to increase in Middle East and Africa, but is declining in Russia.

Spectris appoints Mark Williamson as non-executive chairman

May 17 (Reuters) - Spectris Plc ::Announces that Mark Williamson has been appointed to board as non-executive chairman with effect from conclusion of AGM.Agm to be held on 26 May 2017.Mark is currently chairman of Imperial Brands Plc and senior independent director and chairman of audit committee of National Grid Plc.

Imperial exec sees opportunities for m&a in us vapor market but trick is finding the brand whose technology is original

Imperial Brands Plc :Imperial brands cfo says translational benefits should add 9 percent to full-year earnings at current spot rates.Imperial brands cfo says expects foreign exchange markets to remain highly volatile in near term, such as in uk due to election.Imperial brands ceo says has seen a stronger reaction than expected in germany to eu pack regulations.Imperial brands executive says still sees more opportunity in vapour, rather than heated tobacco but if had to change mind, can make a move in number of months.Imperial exec sees opportunities for m&a in us vapor market but trick is finding the brand whose technology is original.

Imperial Brands confirms on track to meet earnings expectations for half year results

Imperial Brands Plc : Confirm we are on track to meet earnings expectations for half year results at both constant currency and reported exchange rates . On track to meet earnings expectations for half year results at both constant currency and reported exchange rates . Investing an additional £300m in 2017 behind our growth and specialist brands and in key markets . Early results of our investment programme are encouraging, with improved market share trends . First half revenues and earnings per share are expected to be up strongly at actual exchange rates . Expect a currency translation benefit on net revenue and profit of about 13-14%, at current exchange rates . Our guidance for full year earnings is unchanged . As expected, phasing of £300m increased investment is biased to first half .Resulting in lower revenue and profit on a constant currency basis, with a stronger second half performance.

Imperial Brands withdraws AGM resolution for directors' remuneration policy

Imperial Brands Plc : Withdrawal of AGM resolution . No longer intends to seek shareholders' approval for proposal at AGM and that directors' remuneration policy . Directors' remuneration policy and its associated metrics as approved by shareholders at AGM held in 2015 will continue to apply .While we received considerable support, it is clear that views have changed over time and right course now is to withdraw resolution - chairman.

Imperial Brands and China Tobacco form joint venture

Imperial Brands Plc : Joint venture . Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc and China Tobacco have established a long-term joint venture (JV) business . JV will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets . JV will focus on maximising potential of two Yunnan brands, Jadé and Horizon, in markets outside of China . Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL . Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of specialist brands .Imperial was assisted in transaction by Vermilion Partners and Allen & Overy.

ACCC to deny authorisation to tobacco companies

Australian Competition and Consumer Commission: To deny authorisation to tobacco companies to jointly stop supply to retailers or wholesalers they believe are supplying illicit tobacco . Identifies British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco, and Philip Morris as the tobacco companies .Expects to release its final decision in February 2017.

Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments

term target of 4-8 percent : Imperial brands ceo says tobacco industry consolidation is "not impossible but very difficult" . Imperial brands ceo says aims to reduce brand portfolio to about 125 brands, down from 184 now .Imperial brands exec says not planning to launch tobacco heating product but keeping an eye on developments.