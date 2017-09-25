Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imagination Technologies announces ‍sale of MIPS and update on formal sale process​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC ::‍SALE OF MIPS AND UPDATE ON FORMAL SALE PROCESS​.TO SELL WORLDWIDE MIPS CPU BUSINESS TO TALLWOOD MIPS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $65M IN CASH​.‍SALE OF MIPS IS ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS AND SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY ADJUSTMENTS​.$40 MLN OF PROCEEDS ARE PAYABLE IN CASH AT COMPLETION AND $25 MLN IN CASH SIX MONTHS AFTER COMPLETION​.‍CASH PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE GROUP'S DEBT​.

CBFI to buy Imagination Technologies for 500 mln stg

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc : :Recommended cash acquisition of Imagination Technologies Group Plc by CBFI investment limited.Imagination Technologies Group Plc - under terms, each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive 182 pence in cash for each imagination share.Imagination Technologies Group Plc - deal values Imagination's existing issued and to be issued ordinary share capital at approximately £550 million.Imagination Technologies Group Plc - entered agreement with Tallwood MIPS, Inc with respect to the disposal of MIPS.Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Imagination and CBFI have agreed that the completion of the MIPS disposal is a condition of the acquisition.Imagination Technologies Group Plc - Tallwood will pay consideration of $65 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Imagination Technologies to sell MIPS and Ensigma units

May 4 (Reuters) - Imagination Technologies Group Plc :Has decided to actively market MIPS and Ensigma businesses for sale.MIPS is focused on the embedded processor markets and completed a number of deals with major customers during the last financial year.Ensigma offers leading, comprehensive IP licensing for connectivity in mobile computing, unmanned systems and IoT, with low power capability.Finished financial year strongly with results expected to be in line with board's expectations.Imagination has been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple to date regarding alternative commercial arrangements for the current licence and royalty agreement.Imagination has therefore commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the licence agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process.Imagination has reserved all its rights in respect of Apple's unauthorised use of Imagination's confidential information and Imagination's intellectual property rights..

Imagination Tech returns to profitability in first half

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Group returned to profitability . Continuing operations adjusted ebit. up 65% to £12.2m (h1 fy16: £7.4m) . Board's expectations for full year for continuing operations remain unchanged .H1 revenue rose 6 percent to 64.4 million stg.

Imagination Tech names Nigel Toon as non-executive director

Imagination Technologies Group Plc :Appointment of Nigel Toon as a non-executive director of company. Nigel will join board with immediate effect..

Imagination Technologies posts FY loss

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Fy revenue fell 20 percent to 141.4 million stg . Licensing revenue from continuing operations £17.1m (2015: £37.8m) - includes one-off £5.7m revenue reversal for soc design contract . Royalty revenue from continuing operations £102.7m (2015: £118.4m) . Well positioned to take advantage of a number of attractive end markets and deliver profitable growth . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . Results in line with trading update published 26 may 2016 . fy. Adjusted operating loss. for continuing operations £16.5m (2015: profit £29.8m) .Adjusted loss per share was 9.2p (2015: earnings 6.3p); reported loss per share was 29.8p (2015: loss 4.9p)..

Imagination Tech warns on full-year revenue and loss

Imagination Technologies Group Plc : Year-End trading and restructuring update . Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations . Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind . Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations .One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17.

Imagination Technologies Group PLC announces CEO change

Imagination Technologies Group PLC:Says Sir Hossein Yassaie has stepped down as Chief Executive with immediate effect.Says Andrew Heath, one of the non-executive directors, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive.