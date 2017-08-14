IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IAMGOLD Corp acquires common shares of TomaGold Corp

Aug 14 (Reuters) - IAMGOLD Corp :IAMGOLD Corporation announces acquisition of common shares of TomaGold Corporation.IAMGOLD Corp - ‍acquired 27.8 million common shares of TomaGold Corporation​.IAMGOLD Corp - ‍common shares were purchased at a price of $0.09 per common share, for an aggregate purchase price of $2.5 million.IAMGOLD Corp - ‍27.8 million common shares of TomaGold from treasury represents about 19.98% of outstanding common shares of TomaGold​.

IAMGOLD Q2 earnings per share $1.09

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iamgold Corp :Q2 revenue $274.5 million.IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍attributable gold production of 223,000 oz, up 13% from q2/16​.IAMGOLD Corp says maintaining 2017 production and cost guidance.IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly ‍all-in sustaining costs of $975/oz sold, down 12 percent.IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly earnings per share $1.09; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.01‍​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $267.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Iamgold Corp prices private offering of $400 mln aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

Iamgold Corp : Iamgold Corp - has priced a private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 . Iamgold Corp - notes bear interest at 7.00% per annum and are being issued at a price of 100% of their face amount ."our four-year plan is to increase gold production to one million ounces and to significantly reduce costs".

IAMGOLD says to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine

IAMGOLD Corp : IAMGOLD partners with Eren Renewable Energy and AEMP to develop solar power capacity for Essakane mine .Power purchase agreement to begin development of a 15 mwp solar power plant in 2017 for company's Essakane mine in Burkina Faso.

IAMGOLD Corp announces launch of $500 mln senior notes offering

IAMGOLD Corp : IAMGOLD corp says has commenced an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 . Iamgold announces launch of $500 million senior notes offering .To use net proceeds from offering of notes, together with cash on hand, to fund redemption of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2020.

IAMGOLD reports death of an employee at its Westwood mine in Quebec

IAMGOLD Corp - : Reports death of an employee this morning at its Westwood mine in Quebec . Says deceased was discovered lying next to his parked equipment after night shift . Says there were no indications of an accident or equipment failure . Says Westwood's emergency response team was immediately deployed and provided emergency assistance .Says government authorities are leading an investigation to determine cause of death.

IAMGOLD reports 6 pct rise in Q4 revenue

IAMGOLD Corp - : IAMGOLD reports strong operating cash flow, up $276 million (721%) in 2016 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations . Q4 revenue rose 6 percent to $252.5 million . IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for 2016 was 813,000 ounces, up 7,000 ounces from 2015 . IAMGOLD Corp - attributable gold production, inclusive of joint venture operations, for Q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces, up 16,000 ounces from same prior year period . IAMGOLD Corp - total cash costs for q4 2016 were $740 per ounce, down 10% from same prior year period. . IAMGOLD Corp - Q4 2016 all-in sustaining costs were $995 per ounce, 17% lower than q4 2015 . IAMGOLD Corp - qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.01 . IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 attributable gold production 845,000 oz to 885,000 oz . IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of $1,000 oz to $1,080 oz .IAMGOLD Corp - sees 2017 capital expenditures of$250 million, plus or minus 5%.

IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017

IAMGOLD Corp : IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs . 2017 attributable gold production expected to be between 845,000 and 885,000 ounces . Sees 2017 total cash costs expected to be between $740 and $780 per ounce . Sees 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $250 million ±5% . 2017 total cash costs expected to be between $740 and $780 per ounce . 2017 all-in sustaining costs expected to be between $1,000 and $1,080 per ounce . Attributable gold production for q4 2016 was 215,000 ounces . Says in 2017, increased our budget for exploration projects to $47 million to reflect exploration programs at our saramacca project . 2017 capital expenditures guidance of $250 million ±5% . Says achieved attributable gold production of 813,000 ounces in 2016; above guidance of 770,000 to 800,000 ounces . Says 2016 total cash costs expected to be within guidance of $740 to $770 per ounce. .Says 2016 all-in sustaining costs expected to be within guidance of $1,050 to $1,100 per ounce..

IAMGOLD signs agreement to acquire 100 pct of Merrex Gold

IAMGOLD Corp : Transaction will proceed by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under business corporations act . IAMGOLD Corp says expects to issue 6.9 million shares, amounting to less than 1.5% of its issued and outstanding shares, in connection with transaction .IAMGOLD signs agreement to acquire 100% of Merrex Gold.

Iamgold announces early tender results of cash tender offer

Iamgold Corp :Iamgold announces early tender results of cash tender offer for up to $150 million of its 6.75 pct senior notes due 2020.