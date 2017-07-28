IMI PLC (IMI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IMI says HY revenue rose 11 percent to 846 million stg

July 28 (Reuters) - IMI PLC ::HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 846 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 1.4 PERCENT TO 14.2 PENCEPER SHARE.HALF YEAR DILUTED EPS 27 PENCE VERSUS 19.4 PENCE YEAR AGO.HY REVENUE AT 846 MILLION STG VERSUS 759 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 98 MILLION STG VERSUS 86 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY OPERATING PROFIT AT 106 MILLION STG VERSUS 96 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HY NET DEBT AT 318 MILLION STG VERSUS 334 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.FULL YEAR RESULTS WILL REFLECT BENEFITS FROM ONGOING REORGANISATION ACTIVITIES.IN REMAINDER OF YEAR, ORGANIC REVENUE IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE BELOW LAST YEAR, PRINCIPALLY DRIVEN BY ORDER PHASING IN CRITICAL ENGINEERING.SECOND HALF MARGINS WILL SHOW A MODEST IMPROVEMENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2016.EXPECT FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WILL BE MODESTLY ABOVE CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS.

IMI says Q1 revenues 4% high

May 4 (Reuters) - Imi Plc ::Revenues for Q1 were 4% higher compared to same period last year.On reported basis, Q1 revenues were 18% higher reflecting favourable impact of exchange rate movements.Says now expect organic revenues in first half of 2017 to reflect a smaller reduction than previously indicated when compared to first half of 2016.Says H1 organic revenues are likely to be better than previously indicated, but still lower than H1 of 2016 with margins broadly similar to H1 last year.

IMI reports FY EPS of 48 pence

IMI PLC : FY revenue rose 6 percent to 1.649 billion STG . FY diluted EPS rose 3 percent to 48 pence . FY EPS fell 4 percent to 59.8 pence . Final dividend up 1 percent to 24.7 pence per share . Total dividend up 1 percent to 38.7 pence per share . FY profit before tax £208 million versus £219 million . Expect organic revenues in first half of 2017 to reflect a similar percentage reduction to first half of 2016 .FY dividend per share 38.7p.

IMI sees modest Brexit impact, sees FY results in line

IMI Plc : H1 revenue 759m stg versus 765m stg . H1 profit before tax 86m stg versus 107m stg . Transactional impact of brexit is expected to be modest . Interim dividend up 1 percent to 14 pence per share .Expect full year 2016 results will be in line with current market expectations.

IMI PLC restructuring in 2016 to result in about 190 jobcuts - CEO - Reuters

IMI PLC:Restructuring activities in 2016 to cost about 27 million stg - RTRS."We would like to acquire oil & gas assets" - CEO."We will be willing to make acquisitions for the Precision engineering unit from 2017"- CEO.Restructuring in 2016 to result in about 190 jobcuts - ceo."We would like to acquire assets the same size as last year for Critical engineering unit"- CEO.

IMI PLC begins restructuring of operations

IMI PLC:At the time of our November 2015 trading update we announced that we were reviewing a number of cost-reduction initiatives to ensure that the organic elements of our strategic growth plan remained on-track and to mitigate, where practical, the impact of this trading environment.Critical Engineering has initiated a number of cost cutting initiatives including the restructuring of its Swiss and Canadian nuclear businesses.which are being transferred to IMI Bopp & Reuther's Mannheim facility in Germany and the closure and transfer of IMI TH Jansen's production facility to IMI Z&J's plant in Germany.In Precision Engineering the downsizing of its Brazilian operation has been completed and, along with Critical Engineering, Precision Engineering is in the process of exiting its Balterswil operation in Switzerland.Says fully recognise that these difficult decisions affect our employees and the communities in which we operate, however they are necessary to keep our strategic plan on track and deliver long-term sustainable growth.