Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)

July 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.16per share.
Full Article
July 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Imperial announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q2 loss per share c$0.09.Imperial Oil Ltd - company is undertaking actions to resolve reliability issues, primarily in mining and ore preparation areas of operation.Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly production averaged 331,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 329,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016.Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly total revenues and other income $7,033 million versus $6,248 million.Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput averaged 358,000 barrels per day, up from 246,000 barrels in q2 of 2016.Imperial oil-actions to resolve reliability issues are planned to proceed throughout 2017, 2018, will lead to higher production levels, lower unit costs.Imperial Oil Ltd - full-year expenditures are expected to be about $800 million.Imperial Oil Ltd - share purchases are currently anticipated to equal approximately $250 million in q3 of 2017.Q2 revenue view c$7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full Article
May 25 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Unifor members ratify new contract with Imperial Oil.Members of unifor local 21-A have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with Imperial Oil at its Strathcona facility.Workers will also receive paid education leave, an increase to safety footwear allowance, and a steamticket premium increase.New contract includes wage increases of 2 pct in year two , 2.5 pct in year three.
Full Article
April 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.16 PER SHARE.
Full Article
April 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Imperial announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.39.Qtrly production averaged 378,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 421,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016.Qtrly production impacted by fire at syncrude mildred lake upgrader in mid-march, expected to be restored in phases beginning in may.Qtrly total revenues and other income c$7,156 million versus c$5,222 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Full Article
Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial provides update on syncrude incident response . Confirms that syncrude continues to recover from a fire at its mildred lake upgrader on March 14, 2017 . There are no shipments of synthetic crude from operation at this time. . Says production is expected to ramp up in stages as damage is repaired and units are ready for restart . Imperial continues to provide additional technical and logistical expertise to syncrude to assist with recovery efforts .Timeline and impact of the stages is under evaluation.
Full Article
Suncor Energy :Says Syncrude facility in Canada's Alberta running at minimum rates after fire.
Full Article
Imperial Oil Ltd :Declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.
Full Article
Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial earns $1 billion in third quarter of 2016 . Q3 earnings per share C$1.18 . Imperial Oil Ltd - sale of company-owned retail sites is progressing as planned . Qtrly gross oil-equivalent production was 393,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day compared to same period in 2015 . Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput was 407,000 barrels per day, an increase of 17,000 barrels per day compared to same quarter of 2015 . Imperial Oil Ltd - Qtrly syncrude production averaged 85,000 barrels per day (Imperial's share), up 26,000 barrels per day from same quarter of 2015 . Upstream recorded a net loss in q3 of $26 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million . Imperial Oil - performing assessment of its major long-lived assets most at risk for potential impairment, similar to exercise undertaken in late 2015 . Results in Q3 of 2016 mainly reflect impact of higher syncrude volumes of about $90 million and lower operating expenses . Imperial Oil- will complete asset recoverability assessment, analyze its conclusions in connection with preparation and review of year-end financials for 10-k . Imperial Oil - if price range of first 9 months of 2016 persist for remainder of year, some quantities of oil will not qualify as proved reserves at year-end.
Full Article
Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial reports $181 million loss in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 loss per share c$0.21 . Quarterly total revenue and other income $6,248 million versus $7,301 million . Imperial's Q2 results were significantly impacted by wildfires in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta area . Completed major planned maintenance at two refineries, reducing throughput 163,000 barrels per day in quarter . Imperial's Q2 results significantly impacted by major planned maintenance activities at two refineries and oil sands mines . Quarterly refinery throughput averaged 246,000 barrels per day, compared to 373,000 barrels in Q2 of 2015 . Syncrude production averaged 18,000 barrels per day in Q2(Imperial's share), compared to 52,000 barrels per day . Wildfire and planned maintenance impacts reduced syncrude production by an estimated 54,000 barrels per day in Q2 . Kearl production was shutdown periodically in May due to inbound,outbound pipeline constraints; syncrude operations halted in early May . Imperial says wildfires reduced production by 60,000 barrels per day and net income by $170 million in Q2 . Operations in quarter were further impacted by planned maintenance activities at kearl, syncrude and at Strathcona and Nanticoke refineries . "although our facilities were not damaged by wildfires, operationally both kearl and syncrude were significantly impacted".
Full Article