Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil sets quarterly dividend of c$0.16per share

Imperial Oil Q2 loss per share c$0.09

July 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Imperial announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q2 loss per share c$0.09.Imperial Oil Ltd - ‍company is undertaking actions to resolve reliability issues, primarily in mining and ore preparation areas of operation​.Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly production averaged 331,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, up from 329,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016.Imperial Oil Ltd - qtrly ‍total revenues and other income $7,033 million versus $6,248​ million.Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly ‍refinery throughput averaged 358,000 barrels per day, up from 246,000 barrels in q2 of 2016​.Imperial oil-actions to resolve reliability issues are planned to proceed throughout 2017, 2018, will lead to higher production levels, lower unit costs.Imperial Oil Ltd - full-year expenditures are expected to be about $800 million.Imperial Oil Ltd - share purchases are currently anticipated to equal approximately $250 million in q3 of 2017.Q2 revenue view c$7.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Unifor members ratify new contract with Imperial Oil

May 25 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Unifor members ratify new contract with Imperial Oil.Members of unifor local 21-A have voted to ratify a new three-year collective agreement with Imperial Oil at its Strathcona facility.Workers will also receive paid education leave, an increase to safety footwear allowance, and a steamticket premium increase.New contract includes wage increases of 2 pct in year two , 2.5 pct in year three.

IMPERIAL OIL SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.16 PER SHARE

Imperial Oil Q1 earnings per share c$0.39

April 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd :Imperial announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.39.Qtrly production averaged 378,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 421,000 barrels per day in same period of 2016.Qtrly production impacted by fire at syncrude mildred lake upgrader in mid-march, expected to be restored in phases beginning in may.Qtrly total revenues and other income c$7,156 million versus c$5,222 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$8.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Imperial provides update on Syncrude incident response

Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial provides update on syncrude incident response . Confirms that syncrude continues to recover from a fire at its mildred lake upgrader on March 14, 2017 . There are no shipments of synthetic crude from operation at this time. . Says production is expected to ramp up in stages as damage is repaired and units are ready for restart . Imperial continues to provide additional technical and logistical expertise to syncrude to assist with recovery efforts .Timeline and impact of the stages is under evaluation.

Suncor says Syncrude Canada site at minimum rates after fire

Suncor Energy :Says Syncrude facility in Canada's Alberta running at minimum rates after fire.

Imperial oil declares a qtrly dividend of 15 cents per share

Imperial Oil Ltd :Declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share.

Imperial Q3 earnings per share C$1.18

Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial earns $1 billion in third quarter of 2016 . Q3 earnings per share C$1.18 . Imperial Oil Ltd - sale of company-owned retail sites is progressing as planned . Qtrly gross oil-equivalent production was 393,000 barrels per day, up 7,000 barrels per day compared to same period in 2015 . Imperial Oil Ltd qtrly refinery throughput was 407,000 barrels per day, an increase of 17,000 barrels per day compared to same quarter of 2015 . Imperial Oil Ltd - Qtrly syncrude production averaged 85,000 barrels per day (Imperial's share), up 26,000 barrels per day from same quarter of 2015 . Upstream recorded a net loss in q3 of $26 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million . Imperial Oil - performing assessment of its major long-lived assets most at risk for potential impairment, similar to exercise undertaken in late 2015 . Results in Q3 of 2016 mainly reflect impact of higher syncrude volumes of about $90 million and lower operating expenses . Imperial Oil- will complete asset recoverability assessment, analyze its conclusions in connection with preparation and review of year-end financials for 10-k . Imperial Oil - if price range of first 9 months of 2016 persist for remainder of year, some quantities of oil will not qualify as proved reserves at year-end.

Imperial reports $181 million loss in Q2 2016

Imperial Oil Ltd : Imperial reports $181 million loss in second quarter of 2016 . Q2 loss per share c$0.21 . Quarterly total revenue and other income $6,248 million versus $7,301 million . Imperial's Q2 results were significantly impacted by wildfires in Fort Mcmurray, Alberta area . Completed major planned maintenance at two refineries, reducing throughput 163,000 barrels per day in quarter . Imperial's Q2 results significantly impacted by major planned maintenance activities at two refineries and oil sands mines . Quarterly refinery throughput averaged 246,000 barrels per day, compared to 373,000 barrels in Q2 of 2015 . Syncrude production averaged 18,000 barrels per day in Q2(Imperial's share), compared to 52,000 barrels per day . Wildfire and planned maintenance impacts reduced syncrude production by an estimated 54,000 barrels per day in Q2 . Kearl production was shutdown periodically in May due to inbound,outbound pipeline constraints; syncrude operations halted in early May . Imperial says wildfires reduced production by 60,000 barrels per day and net income by $170 million in Q2 . Operations in quarter were further impacted by planned maintenance activities at kearl, syncrude and at Strathcona and Nanticoke refineries . "although our facilities were not damaged by wildfires, operationally both kearl and syncrude were significantly impacted".