Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)

Sept 6 (Reuters) - AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO KGAA ::DGAP-NEWS: AURELIUS SELLS REGAIN POLYMERS TO IMERYS.‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO KEEP PURCHASE PRICE CONFIDENTIAL​.

Imerys targets 2017 growth in current net income of more than 7 pct compared to 2016

July 27 (Reuters) - IMERYS SA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 2.22‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.10 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CURRENT EBITDA EUR ‍​428.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 416.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​172.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 158.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.TARGET 2017: GROWTH IN CURRENT NET INCOME OF MORE THAN 7% COMPARED TO 2016, IN CONSTANT MARKET ENVIRONMENT AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS.

Imerys sa signed an agreement to buy zhejiang zr-valley science & technology co‍​

June 29 (Reuters) - IMERYS SA ::SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO BUY ZHEJIANG ZR-VALLEY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO‍​.CLOSING OF THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017‍​.

Imerys confirms completion of Kerneos acquisition by end of July

June 23 (Reuters) - Imerys SA ::FOLLOWING EUROPEAN COMMISSION AUTHORIZATION, IMERYS CONFIRMS THE COMPLETION OF KERNEOS ACQUISITION BY END OF JULY.COMPLETION OF KERNEOS ACQUISITION IS NOW SUBJECT TO ONLY THE RECEIPT OF FINAL REGULATORY AUTHORIZATION IN SOUTH AFRICA.

Imerys Q1 current EBITDA up 6.3 pct at EUR 201.7 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Imerys SA ::Q1 revenue EUR ‍​1.11 billion ($1.21 billion) versus EUR 1.04 billion year ago.Q1 current EBITDA EUR 201.7‍​ million versus EUR 189.8 million year ago.Q1 net income group share EUR ‍​78.8 million versus EUR 72.4 million year ago.

Imerys Sa : Imerys sa-Imerys delivers solid growth in 2016 results . Proposal to increase dividend further to 1.87 euros per share . FY current operating income 582.1 million euros versus 538.1 million euros year ago . FY revenue 4.17 billion euros versus 4.09 billion euros year ago . FY net income group share 292.8 million euros versus 68.4 million euros year ago . To expand in the coming months through recent acquisitions and continue to benefit from its excellence programs .Remains well positioned to create long-term value, as evidenced by contemplated acquisition of Kerneos - CEO.

Imerys SA : Announces today the placement of a 600 million euros ($633.90 million) 10 year-bond issue with a 1.50 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 92 BPS . Offer was almost 3 times oversubscribed . This issue will allow the co to anticipate the financing of the contemplated acquisition of Kerneos . Issue lengthens the average maturity of its bond financing from 5.5 to 6.5 years .Settlement date is scheduled on January 17, 2017.

Imerys 9-month net income group share up 0.2% to 219.0 million euros

Imerys SA : 9M revenue 3.13 billion euros ($3.41 billion) versus 3.08 billion euros year ago . 9M current operating income 441.5 million euros versus 409.0 million euros year ago . 9M net income group share 219.0 million euros versus 218.5 million euros year ago .Confirmation of 2016 outlook for growth in net income from current operations comparable to 1st half.

Imerys H1 EBITDA up at 416.9 mln euros

Imerys Sa : H1 revenue 2.1 billion euros ($2.31 billion) versus 2.06 billion euros year ago . H1 EBITDA of 416.9 million euros versus 381.2 million euros year ago . H1 net income group share 158.1 million euros versus 145.2 million euros year ago .2016 outlook: increase in net income from current operations to be comparable to the first half year.

Imerys SA:Announces successful placement, under its euro medium term note programme, of a 600 million euro bond issue in two tranches.A 300 million euro six-year tranche with a 0.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 80 bps.A 300 million euro tranche with a 12-year maturity for first time and a 1.875 pct annual coupon corresponding to a spread of mid-swap + 115 bps.