Edition:
United States

Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs263.10
Open
Rs264.65
Day's High
Rs264.90
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
197,745
Avg. Vol
1,071,762
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indian Bank June-qtr profit up 21 pct
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 02:06am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Indian Bank ::June quarter net profit 3.72 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.07 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 41.37 billion rupees versus 40.71 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 7.16 billion rupees versus 4.17 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 7.21 percent versus 7.47 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 4.05 percent versus 4.39 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Indian Bank to consider issue of long term bonds worth up to 50 bln rupees
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 06:29am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Indian Bank :Says to consider proposal for issue of long term bonds for financing of infrastructure and affordable housing up to INR 50 billion.  Full Article

Indian Bank recommends dividend of 6 rupees per share
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 03:36am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Indian Bank :Says recommended payment of diivdend of INR 6 per share.  Full Article

Indian Bank March qtr profit more than triples
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 03:17am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Indian Bank :March quarter net profit 3.20 billion rupees.March quarter interest earned 40.17 billion rupees versus 39.84 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 8.07 billion rupees versus 8.14 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 7.47 percent versus 7.69 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 4.39 percent versus 4.76 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
Tuesday, 4 Apr 2017 06:30am EDT 

Indian Bank :Says appointment of Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank.  Full Article

Indian Bank says Mahesh Kumar Jain demits office as CEO and MD
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 02:21am EDT 

Indian Bank :Says Mahesh Kumar Jain demits office as CEO and MD.  Full Article

Indian Bank says govt appoints Kishor Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 05:30am EDT 

Indian Bank :Says government of India has appointed Kishor Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO of Indian Bank.  Full Article

Indian Bank Sept qtr profit up about 18 pct
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 03:33am EST 

Indian Bank : Indian Bank - sept quarter net profit 4.05 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.42 billion rupees year ago . Indian Bank - sept quarter interest earned 39.94 billion rupees versus 41.41 billion rupees year ago . Indian Bank - sept quarter provisions 4.78 billion rupees versus 1.37 billion rupees year ago . Indian Bank - sept quarter gross NPA 7.28 percent versus 6.97 percent previous quarter .Indian Bank - sept quarter net NPA 4.62 percent versus 4.48 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Indian Bank June-qtr profit up about 43 pct
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 02:56am EDT 

Indian Bank : June-quarter PAT 3.07 billion rupees . Says June-quarter interest earned 40.71 billion rupees; provisions 4.17 billion rupees; gross NPA 6.97 percent versus 6.66 percent previous quarter . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release on the NSE .  Full Article

Indian Bank raises 6 bln rupees via Basel III tier II bonds
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 06:45am EDT 

Indian Bank : Raised further 6 billion rupees under Basel III compliant tier II bonds .  Full Article

Indian Bank News

Fitch: Weak Capital Drives Negative Indian Bank Sector Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Banks FY17 Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903253 MUMBAI, September 14 (Fitch) Indian banks' sector outlook will likely remain negative in the future as their weak financial performance and vulnerable core capitalisation continue to put pressure on intrinsic creditworthiness, says Fitch Ratings. State banks remain the most at risk as persistent losses have battered their weak capita

» More INBA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials