Indian Bank (INBA.NS)
258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Rs263.10
Rs264.65
Rs264.90
Rs255.05
197,745
1,071,762
Rs365.00
Rs185.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indian Bank June-qtr profit up 21 pct
July 21 (Reuters) - Indian Bank
Indian Bank to consider issue of long term bonds worth up to 50 bln rupees
May 2 (Reuters) - Indian Bank
Indian Bank recommends dividend of 6 rupees per share
April 25 (Reuters) - Indian Bank
Indian Bank March qtr profit more than triples
April 25 (Reuters) - Indian Bank
Indian Bank appoints Kishore Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
Indian Bank
Indian Bank says Mahesh Kumar Jain demits office as CEO and MD
Indian Bank
Indian Bank says govt appoints Kishor Piraji Kharat as MD & CEO
Indian Bank
Indian Bank Sept qtr profit up about 18 pct
Indian Bank
Indian Bank June-qtr profit up about 43 pct
Indian Bank
Indian Bank raises 6 bln rupees via Basel III tier II bonds
Indian Bank
Fitch: Weak Capital Drives Negative Indian Bank Sector Outlook
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Banks FY17 Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/903253 MUMBAI, September 14 (Fitch) Indian banks' sector outlook will likely remain negative in the future as their weak financial performance and vulnerable core capitalisation continue to put pressure on intrinsic creditworthiness, says Fitch Ratings. State banks remain the most at risk as persistent losses have battered their weak capita