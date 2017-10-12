Edition:
Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy
9:29am EST 

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd ::INDIA'S INDUSIND BANK SAYS COMPETITION WATCHDOG APPROVES BHARAT FINANCIAL INCLUSION BUY.  Full Article

India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 05:35am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says: :Has exposure to total nine companies taken to bankruptcy court so far.Made provision of 360 million rupees last quarter for six cos in bankruptcy court.Sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 05:21am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd ::Says Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​.  Full Article

India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 05:35am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 05:11am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says::Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter.No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit.Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings.Has substantially provided for the three accounts.RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank says Q1 NIM at 4 pct
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 04:44am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd :Says Q1 NIM stable at 4.00 percent.  Full Article

Indusind Bank June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 03:29am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd ::June quarter net profit 8.37 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.61 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 41.36 billion rupees versus 33.91 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 3.10 billion rupees versus 2.30 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.09 percent versus 0.93 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank Q4 NIM 4 pct
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 05:37am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd :Says NIM for Q4 FY17 stable at 4.00 percent.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
Wednesday, 19 Apr 2017 04:46am EDT 

April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd ::March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 38.30 billion rupees versus 32.07 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 4.30 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 0.93 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 0.39 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.Says board has recommended dividend for the year at 6 rupees per share.  Full Article

IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 08:36am EDT 

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary .Says proposed deal expected to be made effective in next 3 months.  Full Article

