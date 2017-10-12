Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec

Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank Managing Director & CEO, Romesh Sobti says: :Has exposure to total nine companies taken to bankruptcy court so far.Made provision of 360 million rupees last quarter for six cos in bankruptcy court.Sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18.

IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct‍​

India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd :‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​.

IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency

July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank CEO Ramesh Sobti says::Has reversed provision made for Jaiprakash Associates in March quarter.No impact of 1.22 billion rupee provision reversal on June quarter net profit.Has 500 million rupee exposure to 3 accounts being taken to insolvency proceedings.Has substantially provided for the three accounts.RBI has asked banks to provide for companies being taken to insolvency over Q2, Q3 and Q4.

IndusInd Bank says Q1 NIM at 4 pct

Indusind Bank June-qtr profit up about 27 pct

July 11 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd ::June quarter net profit 8.37 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.61 billion rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 41.36 billion rupees versus 33.91 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 3.10 billion rupees versus 2.30 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.09 percent versus 0.93 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.

IndusInd Bank Q4 NIM 4 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd :Says NIM for Q4 FY17 stable at 4.00 percent.

IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd ::March quarter net profit 7.52 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.20 billion rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 38.30 billion rupees versus 32.07 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 4.30 billion rupees versus 2.14 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 0.93 percent versus 0.94 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 0.39 percent versus 0.39 percent previous quarter.Says board has recommended dividend for the year at 6 rupees per share.

IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Says "IndusInd Bank enters into an agreement to acquire IL&FS Ltd s securities services subsidiary .Says proposed deal expected to be made effective in next 3 months.

Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives

IndusInd Bank Ltd : Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial . Co's management keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives from time to time .Says co does not comment on speculative news reports.