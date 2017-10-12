Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)
1,690.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-17.45 (-1.02%)
Rs1,708.30
Rs1,713.00
Rs1,713.85
Rs1,680.10
129,154
1,037,306
Rs1,804.00
Rs1,036.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec
Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank
IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct
Oct 12 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd
India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System
Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vakrangee Ltd
IndusInd Bank exec: substantially provided for borrowers being taken to insolvency
July 11 (Reuters) - India's Indusind Bank
IndusInd Bank says Q1 NIM at 4 pct
July 11 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd
Indusind Bank June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
July 11 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank Q4 NIM 4 pct
April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank March-qtr profit up about 21 pct
April 19 (Reuters) - IndusInd Bank Ltd
IndusInd Bank to buy IL&FS Ltd's securities services unit
IndusInd Bank Ltd
Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives
IndusInd Bank Ltd
UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial
* Deal at 11.4 pct premium to Bharat Financial closing share price