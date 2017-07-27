Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)

July 27 (Reuters) - INCHCAPE PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 18.7 PERCENT TO 4.5 BILLION STG.H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 191.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 165.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 7.9 PENCE.H1 BASIC ADJUSTED EPS OF 34.1 PENCE.EXPECT TO DELIVER A SOLID CONSTANT CURRENCY PERFORMANCE IN 2017,MODESTLY AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS AT START OF YEAR.

Inchcape Plc : Acquisition of business focused on Subaru and Hino, from units and affiliates of Empresas Indumotora S.A. . Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in year 1, by mid to high single digit percentage . Strategic distribution acquisition in South America . Total cash consideration, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is 234 million stg .Deal to be funded from cash and committed debt facilities.