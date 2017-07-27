Edition:
Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)

INCH.L on London Stock Exchange

820.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
819.50
Open
824.00
Day's High
827.50
Day's Low
820.00
Volume
830,824
Avg. Vol
947,292
52-wk High
885.00
52-wk Low
587.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - INCHCAPE PLC ::H1 REVENUE ROSE 18.7 PERCENT TO 4.5 BILLION STG.H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 191.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 165.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 7.9 PENCE.H1 BASIC ADJUSTED EPS OF 34.1 PENCE.EXPECT TO DELIVER A SOLID CONSTANT CURRENCY PERFORMANCE IN 2017,MODESTLY AHEAD OF OUR EXPECTATIONS AT START OF YEAR.  Full Article

Inchcape buys distribution business in South America
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 02:19am EST 

Inchcape Plc : Acquisition of business focused on Subaru and Hino, from units and affiliates of Empresas Indumotora S.A. . Deal expected to be accretive to earnings in year 1, by mid to high single digit percentage . Strategic distribution acquisition in South America . Total cash consideration, on a cash-free and debt-free basis, is 234 million stg .Deal to be funded from cash and committed debt facilities.  Full Article

Inchcape says 63.50 pct votes cast at AGM approve directors' pay report
Thursday, 26 May 2016 12:17pm EDT 

Inchcape Plc :Says 63.50 percent votes cast at agm to approve directors' remuneration report; 36.50 votes against.  Full Article

BRIEF-Inchcape reports H1 pretax profit of 191.7 mln pounds

* H1 REVENUE OF 4.5 BILLION STG VERSUS 3.8 BILLION STG YEAR AGO

