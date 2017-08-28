Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd :Says appointment of Sameer Gehlaut as non - executive chairman.

July 25 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit after tax 502.8 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 1.72 billion rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago.

June 19 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd ::Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of 1 per equity share.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 171.9 million rupees versus profit 211.1 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 987.9 million rupees versus 957.6 million rupees year ago Further company coverage: [INDB.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Clarifies on news item income tax officials searching Indiabulls offices, offices of co's promoters . Officials of the income tax department came to some of offices to check books, in the normal course . Says co is extending all assistance to the team of officials .

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Seeks members' nod for preferential issue of up to 58.3 million convertible warrants at exercise price of inr 19.75 per share . Seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 percent of shares owned by idsl in India land and properties ltd, unit of idsl .