Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

288.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.65 (-2.58%)
Prev Close
Rs296.35
Open
Rs296.75
Day's High
Rs297.80
Day's Low
Rs285.60
Volume
986,677
Avg. Vol
3,536,058
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 07:41am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd :Says appointment of Sameer Gehlaut as non - executive chairman.  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures June-qtr consol profit after tax more than doubles
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 06:25am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit after tax 502.8 million rupees versus 204.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 1.72 billion rupees versus 1.02 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance appointed Pinank Shah as CEO
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 08:48am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Ventures Ltd ::Says IVL Finance Limited appointed Pinank Shah as its CEO.  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 07:10am EDT 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of 1 per equity share.  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures Sept-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 07:30am EDT 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 171.9 million rupees versus profit 211.1 million rupees year ago . Sept quarter total income from operations 987.9 million rupees versus 957.6 million rupees year ago Further company coverage: [INDB.NS] ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures says IT officials came to offices to check books
Wednesday, 13 Jul 2016 05:22am EDT 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Clarifies on news item income tax officials searching Indiabulls offices, offices of co's promoters . Officials of the income tax department came to some of offices to check books, in the normal course . Says co is extending all assistance to the team of officials .  Full Article

Indiabulls Ventures seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 pct of shares in India Land and Properties
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 02:39am EDT 

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd : Seeks members' nod for preferential issue of up to 58.3 million convertible warrants at exercise price of inr 19.75 per share . Seeks members' nod to sell upto 100 percent of shares owned by idsl in India land and properties ltd, unit of idsl .  Full Article

BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Divyesh Shah as whole-time director and CEO

