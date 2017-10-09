Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​.

Dr.Reddy's Labs says ruling in favour of co on generic version of Suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd ::U.S. court ruling in favour of co on generic version of suboxone doesn't infringe U.S. patents as asserted by Indivior .

Indivior to appeal court rulings ANDA litigation

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :INDIVIOR TO APPEAL COURT RULINGS ANDA LITIGATION.INDIVIOR RESPONDS TO COURT RULINGS IN ANDA LITIGATION AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO APPEAL.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE HAS FOUND ASSERTED CLAIMS OF U.S. PATENT NOS. 8,017,150; 8,603,514; 8,900,497 VALID.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND DR. REDDY'S DOES NOT INFRINGE ANY ASSERTED CLAIMS OF PATENTS.US DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF DELAWARE FOUND WATSON (ACTAVIS) AND PAR DO NOT INFRINGE ASSERTED CLAIM OF '497 PATENT.COURT HAS ALSO ISSUED A SEPARATE RULING DENYING WATSON'S AND PAR'S MOTIONS TO REOPEN COURT'S JUNE 2016 JUDGMENT.COURT'S RULING ENJOINING MARKETING APPROVAL AND SALE OF WATSON'S AND PAR'S PROPOSED GENERIC PRODUCTS UNTIL EXPIRATION OF '514 PATENT IN 2024 REMAINS IN PLACE.

Indivior Plc announces FDA acceptance with priority review designation of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot NDA for the treatment of opioid use disorder

July 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :Indivior Plc announces FDA acceptance with priority review designation of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot new drug application (NDA) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.Says FDA sets a PDUFA target action date of November 30, 2017.Says additionally, FDA has notified company that they will convene an advisory committee meeting to review NDA for RBP-6000.

Indivior says French regulator approves marketing authorisation for Nalscue nasal spray

July 31 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :French regulatory agency ANSM approves marketing authorisation for Nalscue nasal spray for emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

Indivior PLC H1 2017 net revenue up 4 pct on reported basis

July 27 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :H1 2017 net revenue of $553m increased 4% on a reported basis.H1 2017 operating profit of $244mln increased 23%.On an adjusted basis (excluding exceptional items in both periods), H1 2017 net income increased 25% to $169mln.FY 2017 guidance raised, reflecting strong US market conditions.FY 2017 net revenue expected in range of $1,090mln to $1,120mln.Sees FY 2017 adjusted net income of $265mln to $285mln.US market growth in H1 2017 continued at low double-digit percentage levels..

Indivior sees 2017 revenue between $1.08-1.05 billion

May 3 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :Expects 2017 net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m and net income of $200m-$220m (adds period).research and development expenditures are expected to increase over remainder of 2017 (removes extraneous word).Q1 net revenue growth of 3% to $265m (q1 2016: $258m).Q1 operating profit of $128m (q1 2016: $101m).Q1 net income of $80m (q1 2016: $50m).Cash balance at quarter end increased to $729m (year end 2016: $692m).Full year preliminary guidance for 2017 is confirmed.Q1 gross margin was up slightly to 93% (q1 2016: 92%) primarily due to increased production in quarter..Q1 ebitda was $130m (q1 2016: $107m). Ebitda margin was 49% (q1 2016: 42%)..

Indivior announces additional RBP-6000 clinical study results

Indivior Plc : Additional RBP-6000 clinical study results . Additional subanalysis results from phase 2 and phase 3 studies that combined more than 17,000 observations from 507 subjects .Findings support that RBP-6000 across 1-month period can suppress withdrawal symptoms and craving, block subjective effects of opioid agonists.

Indivior full-year adjusted op profit rises 3 pct

Indivior Plc : Net revenue at $1,058m (2015: $1,014m) increased 4%. Net revenue at constant fx was +5% . Operating profit of $149m (2015: $346m) after exceptional costs of $238m. Adjusted operating profit of $387m (2015: $377m) +3% . Net income was $35m (2015: $228m) after net financing costs of $51m (2015: $61m) . Cash balance at period end of $692m . Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net revenue of $1,050m-$1,080m .Full year preliminary 2017 guidance: net income in a range of $200m-$220m excluding exceptionals.

Indivior to defend its position in U.S. anticompetitive practices lawsuit

Indivior Plc : Indivior notified of civil complaint filed by State Attorneys General . Notified thirty-five U.S. States and District of Columbia filed a civil complaint alleging violations of state and federal antitrust and consumer protection laws .Company intends to continue to vigorously defend its position.