Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innergex announces normal course issuer bid

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares.Innergex renewable energy inc - may purchase for cancellation up to 2 million common shares under normal course issuer bid.Normal course issuer bid will commence on august 17, 2017 & terminate on august 16, 2018.

Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :Innergex reports its second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to C$109.5 million.Q2 earnings per share C$0.12.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Innergex acquires two wind projects in France

July 5 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc ::Innergex acquires two wind projects in France.Total enterprise value acquired of c$145.6m.Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw.Innergex will have a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins Group pension plan will own remaining 30.45%.Innergex renewable energy inc says projected increase to revenues and adjusted ebitda of c$14.5 million and c$12.0 million from deal.

Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : :Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility.Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh​.Innergex Renewable - ‍in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively​.Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct​.

Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01

May 9 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc ::Innergex reports its first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to C$74.5 million.Qtrly earnings per share C$0.01.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Innergex Renewable Energy posts Q4 earnings per share of C$0.08

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex reports its year-end 2016 results . Q4 revenue rose 30 percent to c$73.3 million . Declares a dividend increase of $0.02 to $0.66 per common share on an annual basis .Q4 earnings per share c$0.08.

Innergex reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.19

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex Reports Second Quarter And Half Year 2016 results . Q2 revenue C$87.8 million versus C$70.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.19 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Innergex Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$62.5 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.07 . Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Facilities produced 664 GWH of electricity or 119% of LTA of 557 GWH in quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc announces acquisition of eight wind power projects in France and a private placement of $50 mln

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:Exclusive agreement with french firm Société Environnement Minéraux Sarl, consulting firm Drc Sarl.Expects to complete acquisition of project under construction during Q1 of 2017.Innergex renewable energy inc says purchase price of eur 93 million (equivalent to c$137 m ) will be financed in part by a private placement of $50 million.Innergex announces the acquisition of eight wind power projects in france and a private placement of $50 mln.Acquisition of 7 operating wind power projects with an installed capacity of 87 mw.Says purchase price for eight wind power projects will be approximately eur 93 mln (equivalent to c$137 m ).Innergex expects to complete acquisition of seven operating projects by April 30, 2016.Non-Recourse debt related to 8 projects, which will total eur 121 mln in 2017 (equivalent to c$178 mln ), will remain at acquired project level.Expecting annualized revenues in order of c$35 million and an adjusted EBITDA in order of c$28 million for 131 mw portfolio.Agreement with S.E.M,Drc Sarl to develop portfolio of wind power projects in France totalling over 100 mw.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc announces acquisition of Walden Hydroelectric Project

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:Entered into an agreement for the joint acquisition of the Walden North Hydroelectric project near Lillooet, British Columbia.Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, and set to be completed within the first quarter of 2016.