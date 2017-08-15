Edition:
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (INE.TO)

INE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.07 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
$14.98
Open
$15.02
Day's High
$15.11
Day's Low
$14.97
Volume
81,885
Avg. Vol
111,233
52-wk High
$15.72
52-wk Low
$12.43

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innergex announces normal course issuer bid
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :Innergex renewable energy inc - received approval from toronto stock exchange to proceed with normal course issuer bid on its common shares.Innergex renewable energy inc - may purchase for cancellation up to 2 million common shares under normal course issuer bid.Normal course issuer bid will commence on august 17, 2017 & terminate on august 16, 2018.  Full Article

Innergex Q2 earnings per share C$0.12
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 04:09pm EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc :Innergex reports its second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 25 percent to C$109.5 million.Q2 earnings per share C$0.12.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Innergex acquires two wind projects in France
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 07:32pm EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc ::Innergex acquires two wind projects in France.Total enterprise value acquired of c$145.6m.Innergex renewable energy inc says acquired two wind facilities with an aggregate installed capacity of 43 Mw.Innergex will have a 69.55% interest in wind farms and Desjardins Group pension plan will own remaining 30.45%.Innergex renewable energy inc says projected increase to revenues and adjusted ebitda of c$14.5 million and c$12.0 million from deal.  Full Article

Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW boulder creek hydroelectric facility
Friday, 26 May 2017 07:57am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : :Innergex begins commercial operation of the 25.3 MW Boulder Creek hydroelectric facility.Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍Boulder Creek's average annual production is estimated to reach 92,500 mwh​.Innergex Renewable - ‍in its first full year of operation, Boulder Creek is expected to generate revenues and adjusted ebitda of about $9.0 million and $7.5 million, respectively​.Innergex Renewable Energy Inc - ‍innergex owns a 66.7pct interest in hydro facility and Ledcor Power Group Ltd owns remaining 33.3pct​.  Full Article

Innergex reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.01
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 12:29pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Innergex Renewable Energy Inc ::Innergex reports its first quarter 2017 results.Q1 revenue rose 19 percent to C$74.5 million.Qtrly earnings per share C$0.01.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Innergex Renewable Energy posts Q4 earnings per share of C$0.08
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 03:46pm EST 

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex reports its year-end 2016 results . Q4 revenue rose 30 percent to c$73.3 million . Declares a dividend increase of $0.02 to $0.66 per common share on an annual basis .Q4 earnings per share c$0.08.  Full Article

Innergex reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.19
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 11:26am EDT 

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex Reports Second Quarter And Half Year 2016 results . Q2 revenue C$87.8 million versus C$70.2 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.19 .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Innergex Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 03:36pm EDT 

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Innergex reports first quarter 2016 results . Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$62.5 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.07 . Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Facilities produced 664 GWH of electricity or 119% of LTA of 557 GWH in quarter.  Full Article

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc announces acquisition of eight wind power projects in France and a private placement of $50 mln
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 07:50am EDT 

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:Exclusive agreement with french firm Société Environnement Minéraux Sarl, consulting firm Drc Sarl.Expects to complete acquisition of project under construction during Q1 of 2017.Innergex renewable energy inc says purchase price of eur 93 million (equivalent to c$137 m ) will be financed in part by a private placement of $50 million.Innergex announces the acquisition of eight wind power projects in france and a private placement of $50 mln.Acquisition of 7 operating wind power projects with an installed capacity of 87 mw.Says purchase price for eight wind power projects will be approximately eur 93 mln (equivalent to c$137 m ).Innergex expects to complete acquisition of seven operating projects by April 30, 2016.Non-Recourse debt related to 8 projects, which will total eur 121 mln in 2017 (equivalent to c$178 mln ), will remain at acquired project level.Expecting annualized revenues in order of c$35 million and an adjusted EBITDA in order of c$28 million for 131 mw portfolio.Agreement with S.E.M,Drc Sarl to develop portfolio of wind power projects in France totalling over 100 mw.  Full Article

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc announces acquisition of Walden Hydroelectric Project
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 09:07am EST 

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc:Entered into an agreement for the joint acquisition of the Walden North Hydroelectric project near Lillooet, British Columbia.Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary conditions, and set to be completed within the first quarter of 2016.  Full Article

