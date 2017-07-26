Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Info Edge India invests 80 mln rupees in Green Leaves Consumer Services

July 26 (Reuters) - Info Edge India Ltd :Says invested INR 80 million in Green Leaves Consumer Services Pvt. Ltd. (Bigstylist) through its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Info Edge (India) June-qtr profit rise about 45 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Info Edge (India) Ltd : :June quarter net profit 642.3 million rupees versus profit of 443.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.49 billion rupees versus 2.22 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 567.7 million rupees.

Info Edge India March-qtr profit down about 16 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Info Edge India Ltd :March quarter net profit 328.7 million rupees.Consesnsus forecast for March -quarter net profit was 603.1 million rupees.March quarter net sales 2.08 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 389.3 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 1.93 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 1.50 rupees per share.

Info Edge India transfers shareholding in investee companies

Info Edge India Ltd : Says transfer of shareholding in investee companies .Says co has transferred shareholding in Mint Bird Technologies, Rare Media Company, Kinobeo Software.

Info Edge India June-qtr profit rises

Info Edge India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 443.6 rupees versus 286.3 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.98 billion rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees last year .

Info Edge India invests INR 30 mln for acquiring 11.5% stake in Vcare Technologies

Info Edge India Ltd : Co has, through unit, invested inr 30 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring 11.5% stake in vcare technologies . Co has, through unit, inr 40 million through convertible preference shares for acquiring about 28.5% stake, in a company known as unnati online .

Info Edge India Ltd declares interim dividend

Info Edge India Ltd:Declares interim dividend of 1.00 Indian rupee per share (on face value of 10 Indian rupees per share) for the financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be paid on or after Nov. 18.