Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)

May 3 (Reuters) - Intellect Design Arena Ltd :March quarter net loss 249.3 million rupees versus profit 220.6 million rupees year ago.March quarter net income from operations 1.36 blnrupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 215.9 million rupees versus profit 3.5 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.25 billion rupees versus 1.36 billion rupees year ago.