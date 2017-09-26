Informa PLC (INF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Informa Plc :ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DOVE MEDICAL PRESS, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPABILITY AND PRESENCE IN OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING.FINANCIAL DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED BUT TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP.

Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - INFORMA PLC ::H1 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ROSE 12.7 PERCENT TO 24 PENCE.H1 REVENUE OF 915.4 MILLION STG VERSUS 647.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 148.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 98.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6.2 PERCENT TO 6.65 PENCE PER SHARE.

Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum

July 25 (Reuters) - INFORMA PLC ::SAYS MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF ITS GERMAN/SWISS DOMESTIC CONFERENCE BUSINESS EUROFORUM BY LEADING GERMAN MEDIA GROUP, VERLAGSGRUPPE HANDELSBLATT GMBH..SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF OCTOBER.SAYS PURCHASE VALUES BUSINESS AT AROUND EUR 15M; POST WORKING CAPITAL AND NET DEBT ADJUSTMENTS, IMPLIED 2017 EV/EBITDA MULTIPLE OF 6- 7X.

Informa posts FY revenue of 1.35 billion stg

Informa Plc : FY revenue 1.35 billion stg versus 1.21 billion stg year ago . FY statutory profit before tax 178.3 million stg versus 219.7 million stg year ago . FY adjusted diluted EPS rose 6.6 percent to 42.1 pence . Final dividend 13.04 pence per share . Total dividend 19.3 pence per share . Targeting £14m of net annualised synergies in 2018 and expect to realise at least half of this figure in 2017 . Says strategy is to expand internationally .Says macro and geo-political environment remains uncertain.

Informa to buy largest U.S. boat show operator for 106 mln stg

Informa Plc : Acquires largest boat show operator in the Unites States .Informa to pay 106 mln stg for Yachting Promotions Inc.

Informa says issue of $500 mln notes via private placement

Informa Plc : U.S. private placement issue . Has today announced issue of $500 mln of new U.S. private placement notes . Increased funding flexibility through $500 mln U.S. private placement issue . Notes have been issued in three tranches with a weighted average term of 9.25 years . This provides group with clarity and financing security following recent addition of Penton Information Services to Informa Group .Funds will be used to pay down majority of $675 mln previously arranged and drawn down acquisition facility.

Informa announces results of 715 mln stg rights issue

Informa Plc : Outcome of its fully-underwritten 715 mln stg rights issue .Barclays Bank Plc and Merrill Lynch today procured subscribers for rump.

Informa H1 reported revenue up 4.7 pct

Informa Plc : Well positioned to manage current regional variances, including impact on activity from short-term uncertainty following recent uk referendum. . Interim dividend up 4 percent to 6.8 penceper share . H1 adjusted diluted EPS rose 3.1 percent to 23.1 pence . H1 revenue rose 4.7 percent to 647.7 million stg .H1 adjusted profit before tax 2 184.8mln stg versus 178.2mln srg.

Informa says board remains confident of meeting FY outlook

Informa Plc : Board remains confident of meeting full-year expectations. Further company coverage: [INF.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136;)).