Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation says unable to confirm or deny reports of Fairfax eyeing stake in co

Corrects name of company to Fairfax from Fairex in headline, first bullet point:Clarifies on media report "Fairfax eyes Infibeam stake".Says "unable to confirm or deny the news reports".

India's Infibeam Incorp June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Infibeam Incorporation Ltd :June quarter consol profit 163.3 million rupees versus 98.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 1.88 billion rupees versus 1.07 billion rupees year ago.

Infibeam Incorp says unable to confirm or deny news report on co bagging contract for government marketplace

July 25 (Reuters) - Infibeam Incorporation Ltd ::Infibeam Incorporation clarifies on news item, "Intellect, Infibeam bag contract for Government Marketplace".Confirms that co has made a bid for government's e-marketplace portal along with other consortium members.Says unable to confirm or deny the news reports on co bagging the contract for government marketplace.

Infibeam Incorporation says news report about deal with Snapdeal speculative

July 14 (Reuters) - Infibeam Incorporation Ltd ::Clarifies on news item in relation to deal between co and Snapdeal.Says all such news report are purely speculative.

Infibeam Incorporation and Code Solutions to provide marketplace solutions to SMEs in Gujarat

May 3 (Reuters) - Infibeam Incorporation Ltd :Code Solutions and Infibeam to provide technology enabled distributed marketplace solution to SMEs in Gujarat.

Infibeam Incorporation enters agreement with Sears Holdings Management Corp

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd :Says intimation for agreement with Sears Holdings Management Corporation for sears marketplace.

Infibeam Incorporation signs MoU with IL&FS for implementing digital projects

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd : Infibeam Incorporation Ltd says Infibeam signs MoU with IL&FS for implementing digital projects . Infibeam Incorporation - MoU for undertaking, implementing projects in digital space and e-commerce for central government, various state govts, private partners .Infibeam Incorporation Ltd says said SPV will target indicative achievable revenue opportunity of INR 12.50 billion over a period of 5 years from FY 2017-18..

Infibeam forms JV with Dubai-based KSK Capital

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd: Infibeam Global EMEA FZ-LLC, Dubai has entered into a licensing arrangements and joint venture with Dubai UAE-based KSK Capital .Joint venture company will be held in 49:51 ratio between Infibeam and KSK Capital.

Infibeam Incorporation June-qtr profit rises

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 98.7 million rupees versus 29.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.03 billion rupees versus 842.5 million rupees last year . Further company coverage [INFC.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).