Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)

Infosys Senior VP Sanjay Rajagopalan resigned on Sept. 13

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says Sanjay Rajagopalan's (senior vice president, head - design & research) last date of employment with Infosys was Sept 13, 2017​.

Infosys and CMA CGM Group sign strategic partnership

Sept 18 (Reuters) - INFOSYS LTD ::CMA CGM GROUP SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF ITS INFORMATION SYSTEMS‍​.SEVEN-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH INFOSYS TO ENHANCE CMA CGM’S CUSTOMER SERVICE EXPERIENCE‍​.INFOSYS TO ESTABLISH A DELIVERY CENTER IN MARSEILLE TO ATTRACT AND ENHANCE LOCAL EXPERTISE‍​.INFOSYS WILL ALSO ACQUIRE CMA CGM’S INNOVATION AND DELIVERY CENTER IN DUBAI, UAE‍​.

India's Infosys inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Says co inducted into Dow Jones Sustainability indices.

Infosys establishes new office in Netherlands

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd ::Says establishes new office in Netherlands.

Infosys founder Murthy believes corrective actions on corporate governance already begun with Nilekani as chair

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd Founder Narayana Murthy ::Founder Narayana Murthy says believes corrective actions on corporate governance have already begun with Nilekani as co's chair.

Infosys says some promoters, promoter group communicated intention to participate in proposed buyback

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Says some members of promoter and promoter group communicated intention to participate in proposed buyback.

India's Infosys appoints former CEO Nilekani as chairman

Aug 24 (Reuters) - :India's Infosys Ltd says appoints Nandan Nilekani as non-exec non-independent chairman of board.India's Infosys Ltd says former CEO Vishal Sikka resigns as exec-vice chairman and director of board with immediate effect.India's Infosys Ltd says John Etchemendy and Jeffrey Lehman resign as directors from board with immediate effect.India's Infosys Ltd says Ravi Venkatesan resigns as co-chairman of board with immediate effect, continues as independent director.India's Infosys Ltd says Nilekani's appointment will allow co to focus on strategic changes needed to make in order to capitalize on attractive opportunities in years ahead.India's Infosys Ltd says under Nilekani, co to build cohesive management team that will no doubt take co to a leadership position in the industry.India's Infosys chairman says board to consider broad-based shareholder consultation as critical part of engagement with stakeholders.

Infosys exec says Murthy to have no role in selection of new leader

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd :Exec says on conference call "it will be a non-trivial task to find a successor".Exec says "we are looking for a people person" for CEO role.Exec says "anyone comng in should have great understanding of culture ...and only he can transform culture".Board exec says "despite all the controversies, Murthy has not commented on the execution strategy of company and I don’t see that changing".Board exec says "Sikka’s new role will give him more time to focus on aspect of retaining clients and people".Board exec says "don't see Murthy or anyone else playing a role in selection of new leader ".Board exec says 2020 target was aspirational, may not be able to achieve it.Exec says intend to have a lot more dialogue with all our shareholders over coming weeks.Exec says board tried to ignore the noise and focus on clients ,employees and strategy, but Sikka was unable to ignore the distraction.

India's Infosys' chairman says co has no interest in engaging in legal battle against Murthy

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Samantha Kareen Nair:India's Infosys' chairman says there will be no change to our buyback plan.India's Infosys' chairman says none of the things set in motion are going to be stopped.India's Infosys' chairman says co has no interest in engaging in legal battle against founder Murthy.

India's Infosys' Sikka says absolutely focussed on Q2, rest of the year

Aug 18 (Reuters) - India's Infosys' :Exec says extremely distressed and saddened.Exec says board is incredibly committed to strategic direction articulated by Vishal Sikka.Exec vice chairman Sikka says all of recent allegations were absolutely sickening.Exec vice chairman Sikka says on allegations: at some point you just say "this is too much".Exec vice chairman Sikka says absolutely focussed on Q2 and rest of the year.Exec vice chairman Sikka says will start working with clients, investors over next few weeks.Exec vice chairman Sikka says have absolutely smooth, issue-free transition here.