ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)

ING starts partnership with Scalable ‍​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV :ING STARTS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCALABLE ‍​.‍ING AND SCALABLE WILL OFFER A FULLY DIGITAL INVESTMENT SOLUTION TO ING'S RETAIL CUSTOMERS IN GERMANY​.

ING Group Q2 fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio stable at 14.5%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ING GROEP NV ::REG-ING POSTS 2Q17 NET RESULT OF EUR 1,371 MILLION.‍ING GREW RETAIL CUSTOMER BASE IN 1H17 BY 700,000 TO 36.5 MILLION, AND PRIMARY RELATIONSHIPS INCREASED BY 400,000 TO 10.1 MILLION​.‍NET CORE LENDING IN 2Q17 INCREASED BY EUR 6.4 BILLION; NET CUSTOMER DEPOSIT INFLOW AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.3 BILLION​.ING 2Q17 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,992 MILLION.DECLARES INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.24 PER ORDINARY SHARE‍​.‍ING GROUP 2Q17 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING ROE WAS 10.8%; ING GROUP FULLY LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO STABLE AT 14.5%​.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR ‍​3.36 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.27 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR ‍​4.53 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.55 BILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 UNDERLYING NET RESULT EUR 1.40‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.42 BILLION YEAR AGO.“ING GROUP’S FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO REMAINED STRONG AT 14.5% AT THE END OF JUNE 2017‍​.IN THE SECOND QUARTER, WE RESERVED EUR 0.9 BILLION OF THE QUARTERLY NET PROFIT FOR FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS.Q2 NET RESULT ING GROUP EUR ‍​ 1.37 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.30 YEAR AGO.

Noble Group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources

June 6 (Reuters) - :Noble group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources.Noble group's banks have appointed legal advisers as they consider the case for extending $2 billion credit line- FT, citing sources.

ING Groep Q1 underlying net result at 1.18 billion euros

May 10 (Reuters) - ING Groep Nv : :Q1 UNDERLYING NET RESULT EUR 1.18 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.04 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.ING 1Q17 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,652 MILLION, UP 39.3% YEAR-ON-YEAR.Q1 NET RESULT ING GROUP EUR 1.1 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.02 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 INTEREST RESULT EUR 3.35 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.33 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 TOTAL UNDERLYING INCOME EUR 4.40 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.31 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q1 ING GROUP FULLY-LOADED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO OF 14.5%, UP FROM 14.2% AT YEAR-END 2016.THE FIRST-QUARTER 2017 NET RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE 52.2% TO EUR 1,143 MILLION FROM EUR 751 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016.

ING to participate in Bank of Beijing share offering

April 25 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV ::To participate in Bank of Beijing <<<601169.SS>>> share offering.After offering, ING expects to maintain its position as largest shareholder in bank of beijing with a stake of approximately 13.0 pct, down from current 13.6 pct.Shares are expected to be priced at a 10 pct discount to market price at time of completion of private placement, which is expected in Q4 of 2017.To participate in private placement by Bank of Beijing which intends to issue approximately 2.4 billion ordinary shares to raise up to approximately RMB 24 billion ($3.49 billion).ING's planned subscription will not exceed 221 million shares (around 9.2 pct of total placement) or equivalent of eur million euros.

ING Groep sells stake in Dakota Access pipeline loan

ING Groep NV :ING has sold its stake in Dakota Access pipeline loan.

ING Groep Q4 net result ING Group at 750 million euros

ING Groep NV : Board proposes full-year 2016 dividend of 0.66 euros per share . Q4 net result banking 595 million euros versus 807 million euros year ago . Q4 interest result 3.34 billion euros versus 3.33 billion euros in Reuters Poll . ING proposes to pay final cash dividend of 0.42 euros per ordinary share, following august 2016 interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros . Q4 total underlying income 4.46 billion euros versus 4.22 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q4 net result ING Group 750 million euros versus 314 million euros in Reuters Poll .Q4 underlying net result 1.38 billion euros versus 1.10 billion euros in Reuters Poll.

Orascom Construction announces closure of foreign currency financing for power plants in Egypt

Orascom Construction Ltd : Foreign currency financing for Assiut and West Damietta combined cycle power plants reaches financial close . Italian export credit agency SACE extending insurance cover to loan coordinated by BNP Paribas for financing two power plants .Says loan extended to Egyptian Electricity Holding Co by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial and ING Bank as to finance both project.

Belfius joins ING and KBC in Payconiq

Ing Groep NV :Belfius joins ING and KBC in Payconiq.

ING Groep announces cost-cutting plan

ING Groep NV : Investment of 800 million euros ($898.48 million) in continued digital transformation in order to further improve customer experience, accelerate growth in primary customers and lending . Programmes to also lead to approximately 900 million euros annual cost savings by 2021 . Intended initiatives impact around 7,000 employees, mostly in Belgium and Netherlands . Countries with similar value propositions intend to harmonise their business models and develop shared operating platforms . In Netherlands And Belgium, we intend to move to an integrated banking platform, . All-In-All, over coming five years, around 7,000 functions might be impacted by these effects, including 950 positions employed by external suppliers . Initiatives are expected to result in a reduction of ING's workforce in Belgium by around 3,500 ftes and by around 2,300 ftes in Netherlands for years 2016-2021 . In line with our strategy, we will be introducing ING Group financial targets for 2020 . Targets for 2020: we will maintain our ING group CET1 ratio above prevailing fully-loaded requirement, currently 12.5 pct, with a leverage ratio above 4 pct . 2020 target for cost/income ratio is 50-52 pct . We intend to start a path of convergence towards one digital banking platform. . Over coming five years, around 7,000 functions might be impacted by these effects, including 950 positions employed by external suppliers.