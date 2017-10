Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Worldstream Media chooses Ingenico to support local payment acceptance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA :WORLDSTREAM MEDIA CHOOSES INGENICO TO SUPPORT LOCAL PAYMENT ACCEPTANCE.

Ingenico group announces successful bond issue of 600 million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA : :REG-INGENICO GROUP: SUCCESSFUL BOND ISSUE OF €600 MILLION.ISSUE OF A €600 MILLION BOND MATURING IN SEPTEMBER 2024 WITH A COUPON OF 1.625%‍​.COMPLETED THIS OPERATION WITH ORDER BOOK AT EUR 1.7 BILLION, NEARLY 3 TIMES OVERSUBSCRIBED.

City Furniture selects Ingenico Group and IBM to deliver in-store experience

Aug 2 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::CITY FURNITURE SELECTS INGENICO GROUP AND IBM TO DELIVER ENHANCED IN-STORE EXPERIENCE.CITY FURNITURE HAS CHOSEN TO UPGRADE POINT OF SALE (POS) ACROSS ITS 15 CITY FURNITURE AND 12 ASHLEY FURNITURE HOMESTORE SHOWROOMS.

Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe

July 31 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA ::INGENICO EXTENDS ALIPAY ACCEPTANCE TO BANKS AND ACQUIRERS IN EUROPE.

Ingenico reaffirms 2017 full year objectives

July 26 (Reuters) - Ingenico Group SA ::REAFFIRMS 2017 FULL YEAR OBJECTIVES AND LOOK FORWARD TO FUTURE WITH CONFIDENCE.H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP SHAREHOLDERS EUR 130 MILLION VERSUS EUR 122 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE TOTALED EUR 1,222 MILLION, REPRESENTING AN 8% INCREASE ON A REPORTED BASIS.H1 EBITDA EUR 244 MILLION VERSUS EUR 244 MILLION YEAR AGO.DURING FIRST HALF OF 2017, INGENICO GROUP'S OPERATIONS GENERATED A FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 69 MILLION, 8% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS 2017 OBJECTIVES: A REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 7% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; A SLIGHT INCREASE OF EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO 2016 (20.6%).

July 20 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::ACQUISITION OF BAMBORA IN LINE WITH CO'S STRATEGY - CONF CALL .MOST OF BAMBORA BUSINESS WILL BE PART OF THE RETAIL UNIT - CONF CALL.EXPECT SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED IN NEXT 3 YRS- CONF CALL.REINFORCES GROUP'S PRESENCE ESPECIALLY IN NORTH AMERICA- CONF CALL.BAMBORA SERVING HALF OF THE MARKET ON APAC/AUSTRALIA - CONF CALL.ACQUISITION MAKES INGENICO LEADER IN NORDIC MARKET- CONF CALL.ACQUISITION OPENS ONLINE MARKET IN CANADA - CONF CALL.ON NORTH AMERICA: BAMBORA OFFER IN CANADA IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE A CROSS BORDER SOLUTION .ACQUISITION REINFORCES CO'S PRESENCE IN CANADA AND GENERALLY NORTH AMERICA- CONF CALL.ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: COME BACK TO POSITIVE RESULST IN NORTH AMERICA AFTER 3 QUARTERS OF NEGATIVE REVENUE - CONF CALL.ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: ECONOMIC CONDITION IN BRAZIL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE LATING AMERICA SEGMENT - CONF CALL.ON NORDIC MARKET: SMALL PIECE OF THE ONLINE MARKET OF CO- CONF CALL.ON PLATFORM STRATEGY: ACQUISITION WILL HELP COMPANY COME TO PARITY WITH COMPETITORS - CONF CALL.ON SYNERGIES: EXPECT CO TO BENEFIT FROM ACQUISITION IN MERCHANT ACQUIRING, CROSS BORDER FINANCES AND IMPROVEMENT IN GEOGRAPHICAL PERFORMANCES- CONF CALL.ON COMPONANT SHORTAGE: DID NOT HAVE IMPACT ON CAPACITY TO DELIVER - CONF CALL.COULD HAVE M&A IN THE FUTURE REGARDING PAYMENTS THROUGH ANDROID - CONF CALL.ON GROSS MARGIN: EVOLUTION OF GROSS MARGIN IS LINKED TO GEOGRAPHICAL POSITION- CONF CALL.

July 20 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::ACQUISITION OF BAMBORA IN LINE WITH CO'S STRATEGY .MOST OF BAMBORA BUSINESS WILL BE PART OF THE RETAIL UNIT .EXPECT SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED IN NEXT 3 YRS- CONF CALL.REINFORCES GROUP'S PRESENCE ESPECIALLY IN NORTH AMERICA.BAMBORA SERVING HALF OF THE MARKET ON APAC/AUSTRALIA .ACQUISITION MAKES INGENICO LEADER IN NORDIC MARKET.ACQUISITION OPENS ONLINE MARKET IN CANADA .ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: COME BACK TO POSITIVE RESULTS IN NORTH AMERICA AFTER 3 QUARTERS OF NEGATIVE REVENUE . ON FINANCIAL RESULTS: ECONOMIC CONDITION IN BRAZIL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE LATING AMERICA SEGMENT .ON NORTH AMERICA: BAMABORA OFFER IN CANADA IS NOT SUPPOSED TO BE A CROSS BORDER SOLUTION .ON NORDIC MARKET: SMALL PIECE OF THE ONLINE MARKET OF CO. ON PLATFORM STRATEGY: ACQUISITION WILL HELP COMPANY COME TO PARITY WITH COMPETITORS .ON SYNERGIES: EXPECT CO TO BENEFIT FROM ACQUISITION IN MERCHANT ACQUIRING, CROSS BORDER FINANCES AND IMPROVEMENT IN GEOGRAPHICAL PERFORMANCES.ON COMPONANT SHORTAGE: DID NOT HAVE IMPACT ON CAPACITY TO DELIVER .COULD HAVE M&A IN THE FUTURE REGARDING PAYMENTS THROUGH ANDROID .ON GROSS MARGIN: EVOLUTION OF GROSS MARGIN IS LINKED TO GEOGRAPHICAL POSITION.ON GROSS MARGIN: EVOLUTION DEPENDS ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE COUNTRY .ON PRICE OF ACQUISITION: BAMBORA WAS AN ASSET QUITE SOUGHT AFTER.

July 20 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::H1 EBIT EUR 221 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS DROPPED EBIT FIGURE).REG-INGENICO GROUP RAMPS UP ITS TRANSFORMATION: ACQUISITION OF BAMBORA - H1 2017 TRADING UPDATE.CONFIRMS ITS 2017 OBJECTIVES.SEES A REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 7% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS FOR 2017.SEES A SLIGHT INCREASE OF EBITDA MARGIN COMPARED TO 2016 (20.6%) FOR 2017.WE EXPECT COST EFFICIENCIES TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 20 AND EUR 25 MILLION ON A FULL YEAR BASIS.

Ingenico selected by Nando’s UK and Ireland restaurants‍​

July 11 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::HAS BEEN SELECTED BY NANDO’S UK AND IRELAND RESTAURANTS TO PROVIDE ITS PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE.‍​.

Ingenico Group invests in Joinedapp, a California-based start-up

June 28 (Reuters) - INGENICO GROUP SA ::INGENICO GROUP INVESTS IN JOINEDAPP, A CALIFORNIA-BASED START-UP.