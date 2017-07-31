InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Indigo says delay in A320neo supply hurting profitability

July 31 (Reuters) - India's Indigo :Exec says continue to have high number of engine removals, sufficient engine replacements not available.Exec says have had to ground as many as 9 a320neos because of engine issues.Exec says delay in a320neo deliveries impacting profitability.Exec says expect to start owning more aircraft, reduce sale and leaseback.Exec says decision to own more aircraft also impacted by new goods and services tax.Exec says will revise fleet guidance downwards for end-fy2018, had earlier planned to have 170 aircraft.Exec says taken steps to cut fuel costs including importing fuel in some cases.Exec says to issue new shares, ofs to cut promoters' stake in the company.

India's Interglobe Aviation June-qtr profit up about 37 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd ::June quarter profit 8.11 billion rupees versus profit of 5.92 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 59.56 billion rupees versus 47.41 billion rupees last year.Total debt was 25.24 billion rupees as on June 30, 2017.Says entire debt for Indigo is aircraft related.Says Q2 and FY 2018 y-o-y capacity increase in ASKs expected to be 15 and 20 percent respectively.Says June quarter load factor 88 percent versus 83.3 percent last year.For FY 2018-2020, capacity expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of about 20 percent.

India's Indigo not interested in Air India's assets that need to be monetized later

July 6 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd :India's Indigo Airlines exec - the biggest assets in Air India are its negotiated routes, employees.India's Indigo Airlines exec - will give a close look to "all of Air India's operations".India's Indigo Airlines exec - joint venture with government on Air India is a difficult proposition.India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may need to augment purchase of Air India's international operations with additional working capital.India's Indigo Airlines exec - any transaction on Air India will take at least a year to close.India's Indigo Airlines exec - if structurally it does not create meaningful cost advantage, does not make sense to acquire Air India's global operations.India's Indigo Airlines exec - confident to bring down operation cost of Air India drastically.India's Indigo Airlines exec - would obviously make changes in Air India's employees structure.India's Indigo Airlines exec - not interested in Air India's assets that we have to monetise later.India's Indigo Airlines exec - we may participate in buying domestic operations of Air India if government splits them.

Interglobe Aviation says Indigo signs term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft

May 9 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd :Says Indigo signs term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft.Says Indigo plans to launch turboprop operation at end of calendar 2017.Says Indigo expects to induct upto 20 ATR aircrafts by Dec 2018.Says Q1 2018 Y-O-Y capicity increase in ASKs is expected to be 22 percent.Says assuming co reaches final deal with ATR, co expects to have upto 7 ATR 72-600 aircraft by March 2018.

India's Interglobe Aviation March-qtr profit falls about 25 pct

May 9 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd :March quarter net profit 4.40 billion rupees.Says recommended a final dividend of INR 34 per share.March quarter total income 51.42 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 5.84 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income 42.76 billion rupees.Total debt was 25.96 billion rupees as on March 31, 2017.Says for fiscal 2018, YOY increase in ASK expected at 25 percent.

Indigo exec says will start regional flights later this year

May 9 (Reuters) - Indigo :Exec says will start regional flights later this year.Exec says expects to add 39 new aircraft in 2017/18.Exec says have achieved fuel savings of 15 percent from A320NEO aircraft compared with A320.Exec says expect A320NEO engine-maker Pratt & Whitney to provide a solution to the combustion chamber problem in Q4 2018.Exec says Pratt & Whitney working on further solutions to the engine issue which will be retro-fitted later.

Interglobe Aviation Dec-qtr profit down about 25 pct

Interglobe Aviation Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 4.87 billion rupees . Dec quarter revenue 49.86 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 6.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 42.98 billion rupees . Says expected fleet of 133 at end of current fiscal year . Total debt as of Dec 31 2016 was INR 27.47 billion . Says Indigo does not have any working capital debt .The first two alerts were initially sourced from TV and were later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

InterGlobe Aviation sees Q2 y/y capacity increase in ASKs of about 25 pct

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : A320neo operations continue to be a challenge and co is looking at slowing down the A320neo deliveries . Total debt reduced to INR 27.86 billion as on 30 June 2016, due to retirement of debt on three aircrafts on finance lease . Q2 FY 2017 y-o-y capacity increase in ASKs expected to be about 25 percent .

InterGlobe Aviation June-qtr profit down about 7 pct

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : June-quarter net profit 5.92 billion rupees . June-quarter revenue 45.79 billion rupees . The alerts were first sourced from TV and were later confirmed with a company press release on the BSE .

Interglobe Aviation appoints Rohit Philip as CFO

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd : Pankaj Madan, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel (kmp) of Interglobe Aviation resigned from the company . Appointment of Rohit Philip as the chief financial officer .