ING Bank Slaski: 2018 BFG Contribution Of 58.2 Mln Zlotys Booked In Q1 Costs

April 26 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI SA ::TO BOOK CONTRIBUTIONS FOR BANKING GUARANTEE FUND (BFG) FOR 2018 IN AMOUNT OF 58.2 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 COSTS.CONTRIBUTIONS ARE FOR FUND OF FORCED BANKS RESTRUCTURING.

ING Bank Slaski Proposes FY 2017 Dividend Of 3.20 Zloty/Shr

March 6 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 3.20 ZLOTY PER SHARE.

ING Bank Slaski Plans Dividend Of 30% Of Non-Consolidated Net Profit For 2017

Jan 31 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski ::PLANS TO RECOMMEND DIVIDEND OF 30% OF NON-CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR 2017.

ING Bank Slaski Q4 Net Profit 367 Mln Zlotys

Jan 31 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski ::PRELIM FY NET PROFIT 1.4 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 14% VERSUS YEAR AGO.PRELIM FY REVENUE 4.76 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 10% VERSUS YEAR AGO.PRELIM FY NIM 2.94% VERSUS 2.67% YEAR AGO.Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME 904.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 900 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.Q4 NET PROFIT 367 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 376 MILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL.

ING Bank Slaski Gets KNF's Approval To Set Up Mortgage Bank

Jan 16 (Reuters) - THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF), ING BANK SLASKI : :KNF APPROVES ING BANK SLASKI PLANS TO SET UP A NEW MORTGAGE BANK, ING BANK HIPOTECZNY SA, KNF SAID IN A STATEMENT.THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ING BANK HIPOTECZNY TO AMOUNT TO 120 MILLION ZLOTYS AND TO BE FULLY TAKEN UP BY THE COMPANY, THE BANK SAYS.MIROSLAW BODA TO BECOME CEO OF THE NEW BANK .ING BANK SLASKI INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO SET UP A MORTGAGE BANK IN APRIL 2017 nFWN1HY0YD.

ING Bank Slaski individual add-on capital buffer set at 0%

Dec 18 (Reuters) - ING Bank Slaski ::THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) INFORMS THAT THE INDIVIDUAL ADD-ON FOR ING BANK SLASKI USED IN THE COMMERCIAL BANKS' DIVIDEND POLICY, MEASURING THE BANK'S SENSITIVITY TO AN UNFAVORABLE MACROECONOMIC SCENARIO AMOUNTS TO 0 PERCENT.

ING Bank Slaski Q3 net profit rises to 375.7 mln zlotys

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI ::Q3 NET PROFIT 375.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 332.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET INTEREST INCOME 883.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 784.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 304.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 269.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Prime Car Management considers bonds issue for up to 500 mln zlotys

Oct 31 (Reuters) - PRIME CAR MANAGEMENT SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT IS IN TALKS WITH ING BANK SLASKI SA << >> AND MBANK SA << >> ON POSSIBILITY OF RAISING EXTERNAL FINANCING VIA MULTI-YEAR BONDS ISSUE PROGRAM OF UP TO 500 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE BONDS ISSUE IS AIMED AT PARTIAL EARLY REPAYMENT OF ITS BANKING DEBT AND FINANCING OF FUTURE LEASING DEALS.

ING Bank Slaski Q2 net profit down at 360.4 mln zlotys

Aug 2 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI SA ::Q2 NET PROFIT 360.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 406.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME 849.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 690.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q2 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 291.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 258.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.

ING Bank Slaski Q1 net profit up at 300.2 mln zlotys

May 10 (Reuters) - ING BANK SLASKI ::Q1 NET PROFIT 300.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 259.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 815.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 668.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 289.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 253.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.