Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
800.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs10.00 (+1.27%)
Rs790.00
Rs800.00
Rs803.95
Rs790.10
2,550
14,392
Rs938.30
Rs645.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ingersoll-Rand (India) June-qtr profit falls
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as MD
July 7 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) March-qtr profit rises about 31 pct
May 23 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) appoints Amar Kaul as chairman of board
Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand declares interim dividend of INR 3 per equity shr
Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Sept-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll Rand (India) says June-quarter net profit more than doubled
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd
Ingersoll Rand India March-qtr profit down about 10 pct
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd