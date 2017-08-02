Edition:
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)

INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

800.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs790.00
Open
Rs800.00
Day's High
Rs803.95
Day's Low
Rs790.10
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
14,392
52-wk High
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) June-qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 09:06am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 135.3 million rupees versus profit of 157.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 1.74 billion rupees versus 1.77 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand (India) seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as MD
Friday, 7 Jul 2017 02:41am EDT 

July 7 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as managing director of the company.  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand (India) March-qtr profit rises about 31 pct
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 05:22am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd ::March quarter net profit 203.5 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 1.88 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 154.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 1.59 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share.  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand (India) appoints Amar Kaul as chairman of board
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 07:07am EST 

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd :Says appointed Amar Kaul as the chairman of the board effective immediately..  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand declares interim dividend of INR 3 per equity shr
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 06:57am EST 

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd :says declared an interim dividend of INR 3/- per equity share.  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Sept-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 06:47am EST 

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 199.5 million rupees . Sept-quarter net sales 1.79 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 167.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.89 billion rupees.  Full Article

Ingersoll Rand (India) says June-quarter net profit more than doubled
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 07:17am EDT 

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 157.7 million rupees; net sales INR 1.49 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 71.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.39 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ingersoll Rand India March-qtr profit down about 10 pct
Thursday, 26 May 2016 07:36am EDT 

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 158.7 million rupees versus net profit of 176.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago . Says recommends final dividend of INR 3 per share .  Full Article

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

