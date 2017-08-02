Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ingersoll-Rand (India) June-qtr profit falls

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd ::June quarter net profit 135.3 million rupees versus profit of 157.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 1.74 billion rupees versus 1.77 billion rupees last year.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as MD

July 7 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Amar Kaul as managing director of the company.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) March-qtr profit rises about 31 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd ::March quarter net profit 203.5 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 1.88 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 154.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 1.59 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 3 rupees per share.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) appoints Amar Kaul as chairman of board

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd :Says appointed Amar Kaul as the chairman of the board effective immediately..

Ingersoll-Rand declares interim dividend of INR 3 per equity shr

Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd :says declared an interim dividend of INR 3/- per equity share.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Sept-qtr profit up about 19 pct

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Sept-quarter net profit 199.5 million rupees . Sept-quarter net sales 1.79 billion rupees .Net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 167.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.89 billion rupees.

Ingersoll Rand (India) says June-quarter net profit more than doubled

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : June-quarter net profit 157.7 million rupees; net sales INR 1.49 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 71.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 1.39 billion rupees .

Ingersoll Rand India March-qtr profit down about 10 pct

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 158.7 million rupees versus net profit of 176.2 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 1.43 billion rupees versus 1.46 billion rupees year ago . Says recommends final dividend of INR 3 per share .