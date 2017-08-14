Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indus Holding H1 earnings after taxes up 5.4 pct at 39 million euros

Aug 14 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG ::CONTINUES TO GROW STRONGLY IN H1 2017 AND CONFIRMS FORECAST.‍SALES REVENUES OF INDUS HOLDING AG ROSE BY EUR 88.6 MILLION TO EUR 803.5 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, UP 12.4% ON PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​.‍SECOND-QUARTER DROPPED TO EUR 38.0 MILLION, WHICH WAS SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S EUR 38.8 MILLION​.‍H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES ROSE BY 5.4% FROM EUR 37.0 MILLION IN H1 2016 TO EUR 39.0 MILLION​.‍PROJECTS A STRONG PERFORMANCE FOR INDUS GROUP ALSO FOR 2018​.‍HAS CONFIRMED ITS FORECAST AFTER Q2 OF 2017​.

Indus Holding confirms FY 2017 forecast

May 24 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG ::INDUS INCREASES DIVIDEND.FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED.

Indus Holding Q1 sales up by 14.5% to EUR 381.0 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - INDUS HOLDING AG ::Q1 SALES REVENUES INCREASED BY 14.5% TO EUR 381.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 332.8 MILLION).Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES WERE UP BY 16.3% ON PREVIOUS YEAR'S EUR 16.0 MILLION.ADJUSTED FOR EFFECTS OF INITIAL CONSOLIDATIONS, Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO EUR 38.0 MILLION (Q1 PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 32.6 MILLION.CONFIRMS ITS FORECAST AND EXPECTS SALES REVENUES TO INCREASE TO EUR 1.5 BILLION AND EBIT TO COME IN AT BETWEEN EUR 145 MILLION AND EUR 150 MILLION IN 2017.

Indus Holding acquires an 80% stake in PEISELER Group

April 19 (Reuters) - Indus Holding AG ::Acquires 46th investment: special machine builders in a niche market.Indus acquires an 80% stake in PEISELER Group, Remscheid, thus further expanding its engineering segment.

Indus Holding in promising talks to make a purchase - CEO

Indus Holding AG CEO : Says is currently in promising talks for a purchase in engineering sector . Says sees Brexit having impact especially on engineering sector in coming yrs . Says the start to year has been significantly better than in 2016 . Says price of companies currently exorbitant Further company coverage: [INHG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Indus Holding hikes dividend to 1.35 eur/shr

Indus Holding AG : Says dividend for 2016 to rise to 1.35 euros per share versus 1.20 eur . Says aims for 2017 sales of 1.5 billion eur . Says sees 2017 EBIT of 145-150 million eur Further company coverage: [INHG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Indus Holding FY 2016 EBIT up 6 pct at 145 million euros

Indus Holding AG : FY sales revenues totalled approx. 1,444 million euros ($1.52 billion)(2015: 1,388.9 million euros), while operating result amounted to approx. 145 million euros (2015: 136.3 million euros) . FY EBIT up 6 pct to approx. 145 million euros . FY earnings after taxes will total roughly 80 million euros (earnings after taxes 2015: 68.3 million euros) .Projects continued growth for group also in 2017.

Indus Holding acquires a stake of around 76% m+p gmbh

Indus Holding AG :Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover.

Indus Holding 9-mth EBIT up at 106.6 mln euros

Indus Holding AG : Sales revenues for nine-month period rose to 1,075.5 million euros ($1.16 billion)(previous year: 1,035.0 million euros), which represents an increase by 3.9% . 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came in at 106.6 million euros (previous year: 98.9 million euros) . 9-month at 57.1 million euros earnings after taxes (excluding. Minority interests) clearly exceeded previous year's 51.5 million euros) .Says confirmed its forecast and projects an increase in sales revenues to over 1.4 billion euros , earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 134 million and 138 million euros.

Indus Holding H1 result after taxes up at EUR 37.0 mln

Indus Holding AG : Sales revenues up approx. 6 percent at half-year stage; EBIT up 10.5 percent; earnings after taxes up approx. 16 percent; earnings per share at 1.50 euro . Sales revenues for first six months increased by 5.8 percent to 714.9 million euros ($801.26 million) (previous year H1: 675.6 million euros) . H1 EBIT reached 69.3 million euros (previous year H1: 62.7 million euros) . At 37.0 million euros, H1 earnings after taxes exceeded prior year level (previous year H1: 32.0 million euros) . Maintains its forecast and expects full-year sales revenues to climb to over 1.4 billion euros and EBIT to reach between 134 million euros and 138 million euros .Further additions acquired; more acquisitions may follow in H2.