Investec Ltd (INLJ.J)

Investec ‍says ‍HY revenue is expected to be ahead of prior period​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - INVESTEC PLC ::‍FIRST HALF OF GROUP'S FINANCIAL YEAR CONTINUED TO SEE MACRO UNCERTAINTY IN ITS KEY OPERATING GEOGRAPHIES​.‍WEALTH & INVESTMENT BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT HY RESULTS COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​.SPECIALIST BANKING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT HY RESULTS AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD.HY ‍OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMFORTABLY AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​.‍HY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF PRIOR PERIOD​.‍HY RECURRING INCOME AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL OPERATING INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 75%​.‍UNCERTAINTY EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO SECOND HALF OF GROUP'S FINANCIAL YEAR​.

Investec sees FY revenue ahead of last year

Investec Plc : Significant macro events over financial year have impacted group's operating environment . Possibility of a hard Brexit continues to create uncertainty and could impact overall levels of economic growth . South African economy has been weak as politics continue to dominate developments . FY revenue is expected to be well ahead of prior year . FY impairments are expected to be in line with prior year . FY expenses are expected to grow marginally faster than revenue . For year to March 31 2017, common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to remain slightly below group's target of 10 pct for Investec Limited . For March 31 2016 to Feb. 28 2017: - third party assets under management increased 24.3 pct to 151.2 bln stg- up 13.9 pct on a currency neutral basis . Operating profit is expected to be comfortably ahead of prior year . FY capital ratios are expected to be within group's target total capital adequacy range . For the period March 31 2016 to Feb. 28 2017, customer accounts (deposits) up 23.1 pct to 29.6 bln stg, up 5.5 pct on a currency neutral basis . For year to March 31 2017 common equity tier 1 ratio is expected to remain ahead of target for Investec Plc . For the period 31 march 2016 to Feb. 28 2017, core loans and advances up 27.1 pct to 23.0 bln stg, up 7.2 pct on a currency neutral basis..

Investec says FX probe confined to a single trader

Investec Plc : Has received complaint referral lodged by Competition Commission. . Note that case against Investec Limited is confined to conduct of a single trader who is employed by bank. . Intends to seek further information from Competition Commission with respect to specifics of charges in order to continue to co-operate with them Further company coverage: [INVP.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

South Africa's Investec says half-year profit up 20 percent

Investec Ltd : For six months to Sept.30, net fee and commission income increased 1.7 pct to 894 mln stg (2015: 879 mln stg) . For six months to Sept.30, total trading income decreased 21.8 pct to 208 mln(2015: 266 mln stg) . Total operating income before impairment losses on loans and advances at 5 204 mln rand(2015: 5 199 mln rand) . For six months to Sept.30, net interest income increased 22.8 pct to 3 759 mln rand(2015: 3 061 mln rand) . For six months to Sept.30, investment income decreased 83.0 pct to 170 mln rand (2015: 1 002 mln rand) impacted by a change in accounting treatment . Impairments on loans and advances increased from 287 mln rand to 322 mln rand, with credit loss ratio on average core loans and advances amounting to 0.30 pct (31 march 2016: 0.26 pct) .For six months to Sept.30, profit before taxation and acquired intangibles decreased by 5.4 pct to 1 988 mln rand(2015: 2 101 mln rand)..

Investec to raise about 145 mln stg via placing

Investec Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . Placing will raise up to approximately 145 million stg of gross proceeds . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process . J.P. Morgan cazenove is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Announces its intention to conduct a placing of up to 30,870,000 new ordinary shares in company .Net proceeds from placing will be used to fund a tender offer of certain sterling preference shares and rand preference shares.

Investec says asset management operating profit down 9.5 pct

Investec Plc : This announcement covers results of investec group for year ended 31 march 2016 . Statutory operating profit before goodwill, acquired intangibles, non- operating items and taxation and after other non-controlling interests ("operating profit") increased 2.5% to gbp505.6 million . Statutory adjusted eps before goodwill, acquired intangibles and non-operating items increased 4.8% from 39.4 pence to 41.3 pence . He board proposes a final dividend of 11.5 pence per ordinary share equating to a full year dividend of 21.0 pence (2015: 20.0 pence) . Credit loss charge as a percentage of average gross core loans and advances amounted to 0.26% (2015: 0.22%) . Impairments increasing by 5.1% to gbp41.4 million .Core loans and advances increased 6.3% to gbp17.5 billion (31 march 2015: gbp16.5 billion).