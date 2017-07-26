INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

INOX Leisure Ltd : Upen Shah, CFO, shall retire with effect from August 18; appointed Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective August 19 . Further company coverage [INOL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

INOX Leisure Ltd:INOX Leisure Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, and located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut with effect from December 31, 2015.The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 1012 seats.