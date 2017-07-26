Edition:
INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

228.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs229.50
Open
Rs231.55
Day's High
Rs234.00
Day's Low
Rs227.30
Volume
54,878
Avg. Vol
112,184
52-wk High
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Inox Leisure June-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:08am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Inox Leisure Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 320.9 million rupees versus profit 249.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 3.90 billion rupees versus 3.39 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Inox Leisure March-qtr profit slumps
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 06:34am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Inox Leisure Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.4 million rupees versus 174.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 2.91 billion rupees versus 2.55 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

INOX Leisure appoints Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective Aug 19
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 07:26am EDT 

INOX Leisure Ltd : Upen Shah, CFO, shall retire with effect from August 18; appointed Kailash B Gupta as CFO effective August 19 . Further company coverage [INOL.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).  Full Article

INOX Leisure enter ticketing agreement with One97 Communications
Thursday, 16 Jun 2016 12:25am EDT 

INOX Leisure Ltd : Enter ticketing agreement with one97 communications .  Full Article

INOX Leisure Ltd says Commencement of Commercial Operations of Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut
Thursday, 31 Dec 2015 12:31am EST 

INOX Leisure Ltd:INOX Leisure Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre, taken on Lease basis, and located at PVS Mall, I Bock, Shastri Nagar, Meerut with effect from December 31, 2015.The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 3 screens and 1012 seats.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Inox Leisure June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 320.9 million rupees versus profit 249.6 million rupees year ago

