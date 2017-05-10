Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inovalis REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.19

May 10 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust :Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.23.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.19.Excluding units part of July 2016 equity offering qtrly FFO per unit $0.22.

Inovalis REIT Q4 AFFO per unit $0.25

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2016 .Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.25.

Inovalis REIT says it entered into agreement for forward purchase of office property

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Inovalis real estate investment trust announces it has entered into an agreement for the forward purchase with a joint-venture partner of a class-a office property to be developed in germany . Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property of approximately $35.2 million . Inovalis real estate investment trust - net purchase price of property was approximately eur 23.9 million .Inovalis real estate investment trust says the reit through inovalis s.a. Relations is looking to share up to 50% of asset.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports Q2 results

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust reports financial results for the second quarter of 2016 . Funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $3,648 or $0.20 per unit .Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) for quarter ended June 30, 2016 of $4,009 or $0.22 per unit.

Inovalis Real Estate says Anne Smolen appointed CFO effective July 1

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust : Antoine tronquoy has advised reit that he will be leaving effective june 30, 2016 to pursue other opportunities . Anne smolen has been appointed new chief financial officer of reit effective july 1, 2016 .Inovalis real estate investment trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and change of chief financial officer.