Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)
214.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-1.10 (-0.51%)
Rs215.55
Rs216.60
Rs217.50
Rs211.00
1,870,041
16,545,696
Rs269.70
Rs57.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct
July 24 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate
June 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate March-qtr profit falls about 4 pct
April 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
April 17 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate says to consider proposal of buy-back of equity shares of co
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol profit rises about 30 pct
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Indiabulls Real Estate to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd
Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Off Rating Watch Negative ; Outlook Stable
