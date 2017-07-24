Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.18 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 10.97 billion rupees versus 8.94 billion rupees last year.

Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate

June 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd.Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake for aggregate cash consideration of 3.58 billion rupees.Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake from ILFS Fund entities.

Indiabulls Real Estate March-qtr profit falls about 4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 601.8 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 5.45 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 625.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 7.35 billion.

Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses

April 17 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses.Says considered segregating commercial & leasing business carried on by itself and/or through SPVs and vesting same into ICAL.Says no scheme of arrangement or proposal is currently pending before board for approval.

Indiabulls Real Estate says to consider proposal of buy-back of equity shares of co

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd says to consider, inter alia, the proposal of buy-back of equity shares of the company.

Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol profit rises about 30 pct

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.17 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 7.61 billion . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 8.15 billion rupees .

Indiabulls Real Estate to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : Proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating 2 billion rupees .