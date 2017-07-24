Edition:
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)

INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

214.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.10 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
Rs215.55
Open
Rs216.60
Day's High
Rs217.50
Day's Low
Rs211.00
Volume
1,870,041
Avg. Vol
16,545,696
52-wk High
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol net profit up about 29 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 04:09am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.18 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 10.97 billion rupees versus 8.94 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate buys remaining minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 10:10am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Says bought entire 10.08% minority stake in Indiabulls Infraestate Ltd.Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake for aggregate cash consideration of 3.58 billion rupees.Indiabulls Real Estate says bought the minority stake from ILFS Fund entities.  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate March-qtr profit falls about 4 pct
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 08:15am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 601.8 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 5.45 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 625.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 7.35 billion.  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
Sunday, 16 Apr 2017 11:58pm EDT 

April 17 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses.Says considered segregating commercial & leasing business carried on by itself and/or through SPVs and vesting same into ICAL.Says no scheme of arrangement or proposal is currently pending before board for approval.  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate says to consider proposal of buy-back of equity shares of co
Friday, 11 Nov 2016 12:10am EST 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd :Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd says to consider, inter alia, the proposal of buy-back of equity shares of the company.  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate June-qtr consol profit rises about 30 pct
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 06:17am EDT 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 1.17 billion rupees; consol net sales INR 7.61 billion . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 901.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 8.15 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate to issue NCDs worth 2 bln rupees
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 05:27am EDT 

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd : Proposes to issue secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures aggregating 2 billion rupees .  Full Article

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd News

Fitch Affirms Lodha Developers at 'B'; Off Rating Watch Negative ; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and assigned the rating a Stable Outlook. The rating on the outstanding USD200 million 12% senior unsecured notes issued by Lodha Developers International Limited and guaranteed by Lodha and certain subsidiaries has also been affirmed at 'B', with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'

Earnings vs. Estimates

