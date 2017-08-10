Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Indoco Remedies says Mandar Borkar re-designated as CFO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd ::Says Sundeep Bambolkar, joint MD and CFO ceases to be CFO of co.Says Mandar Borkar re-designated as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

India's Indoco Remedies posts June-qtr loss

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd :June quarter loss 217.3 million rupees versus profit of 197.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 2.09 billion rupees versus 2.58 billion rupees last year.

Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa

May 11 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd :Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa.

Indoco Remedies gets form 483 from USFDA for inspection at Goa facility

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Says USFDA had inspected drug manufacturing facility at Verna, Goa, from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016 . Says as an outcome of inspection, facility received 6 observations in form 483, which do not pertain to data integrity . Says continue to supply products from facility . Says based on the review of compliance response, FDA accepted co's response to 4 observations . FDA remains concerned with respect to 2 observations, pertaining to one specific product, for which co is contract manufacturer .Received a warning letter from USFDA dated 27th March 2017.

Indoco Remedies gets members' nod to re-appoint Aditi Panandikar as MD

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Aditi Panandikar as MD .Says gets members' for reappointment of Sundeep V. Bambolkar as joint MD.

Indoco Remedies Dec-qtr profit down about 7 pct

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 175.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 2.78 billion rupees .net profit in dec quarter last year was 189.8 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.60 billion rupees.

Indoco Remedies June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct

Indoco Remedies Ltd : June-quarter net profit 197.9 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 2.53 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 208.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.18 billion rupees . Further company coverage [INRM.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Indoco Remedies March-qtr profit up about 7 pct

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 200.1 million rupees versus net profit of 187.5 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 2.55 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 0.20 rupees per share .