Indoco Remedies Ltd (INRM.NS)

INRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

249.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs247.50
Open
Rs245.00
Day's High
Rs251.90
Day's Low
Rs242.05
Volume
17,609
Avg. Vol
54,119
52-wk High
Rs317.70
52-wk Low
Rs178.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Indoco Remedies says Mandar Borkar re-designated as CFO
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:28am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd ::Says Sundeep Bambolkar, joint MD and CFO ceases to be CFO of co.Says Mandar Borkar re-designated as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.  Full Article

India's Indoco Remedies posts June-qtr loss
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:57am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd :June quarter loss 217.3 million rupees versus profit of 197.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income from operations 2.09 billion rupees versus 2.58 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Indoco Remedies receives approval from UK-MHRA for facility in Goa
Thursday, 11 May 2017 04:42am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd :Says received approval from regulatory body, UK-MHRA for its solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa.  Full Article

Indoco Remedies gets form 483 from USFDA for inspection at Goa facility
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 07:44am EDT 

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Says USFDA had inspected drug manufacturing facility at Verna, Goa, from August 31st 2016 to September 4th, 2016 . Says as an outcome of inspection, facility received 6 observations in form 483, which do not pertain to data integrity . Says continue to supply products from facility . Says based on the review of compliance response, FDA accepted co's response to 4 observations . FDA remains concerned with respect to 2 observations, pertaining to one specific product, for which co is contract manufacturer .Received a warning letter from USFDA dated 27th March 2017.  Full Article

Indoco Remedies gets members' nod to re-appoint Aditi Panandikar as MD
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 03:48am EDT 

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Aditi Panandikar as MD .Says gets members' for reappointment of Sundeep V. Bambolkar as joint MD.  Full Article

Indoco Remedies Dec-qtr profit down about 7 pct
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 01:20am EST 

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 175.9 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 2.78 billion rupees .net profit in dec quarter last year was 189.8 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 2.60 billion rupees.  Full Article

Indoco Remedies June-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 01:00am EDT 

Indoco Remedies Ltd : June-quarter net profit 197.9 million rupees; June-quarter net sales 2.53 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 208.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.18 billion rupees . Further company coverage [INRM.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Indoco Remedies March-qtr profit up about 7 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 03:11am EDT 

Indoco Remedies Ltd : Says March-quarter net profit 200.1 million rupees versus net profit of 187.5 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 2.55 billion rupees versus 2.12 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of 0.20 rupees per share .  Full Article

Indoco Remedies Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Indoco Remedies says Mandar Borkar re-designated as CFO

* Says Sundeep Bambolkar, joint MD and CFO ceases to be CFO of co

Earnings vs. Estimates

