Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

Intel Foundation reports 9.0 pct passive stake in Yatra Online

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc :Intel Foundation reports 9.0 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc ‍​as of Oct 10 - SEC filing.Yatra Online Inc - on Oct. 10, Intel Capital Corp agreed to transfer 2.18 million ordinary shares of Yatra Online to Intel Foundation for no consideration‍​.

Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement.Intel says it is collaborating with Facebook to share Facebook's technical insights to bring new generation of AI hardware to market- statement.

SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 mln in series C round led by NGP

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SecurityScorecard::SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 million in series C round led by NGP.SecurityScorecard - Financing round was led by Nokia growth partners with participation from Moody's Corporation and Intel Capital​.

Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV).CREATES THE ALLIANCE TO MIGRATE THE TELECOMS NETWORKS FROM A TRADITIONAL PHYSICAL MODEL TO A MODERN VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT.‍​.

Square names Naveen Rao to board of directors

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Square Inc ::Square names Naveen Rao, leader in artificial intelligence, to board of directors.Rao currently serves as corporate vice president and general manager of artificial intelligence products group at intel​.

Intel, Waymo collaborate on self-driving car technology

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp ::Waymo and Intel collaborate on self-driving car technology.Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans feature Intel-based technologies for sensor processing, general compute, connectivity​.

Intel declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725/shr

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel declares quarterly cash dividend.Intel Corp - ‍Intel Corporation's Board Of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2725/shr.

Intel completes subsequent offering period of tender offer for Mobileye

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel completes subsequent offering period of tender offer for mobileye.Intel corp says about 97.3 pct of outstanding Mobileye ordinary shares, had been validly tendered and not been withdrawn as of Aug. 21, 2017​.

Intel unveils 8th gen Intel core processors

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp ::CO UNVEILS 8TH GEN INTEL CORE PROCESSOR FAMILY AND LAUNCHES FIRST OF FAMILY ON MONDAY, AUG. 21, 2017.

Intel reports 18.3 pct stake in Vuzix as of August 14, 2017

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel Corporation reports 18.3 percent stake in Vuzix Corp as of August 14, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.Intel Corp had previously reported 20.2 percent stake in Vuzix Corp ​as on December 2, 2016 - SEC filing.