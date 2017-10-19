Edition:
Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)

INTC.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

40.43USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.34 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$40.09
Open
$40.39
Day's High
$40.44
Day's Low
$40.10
Volume
6,821,014
Avg. Vol
6,198,512
52-wk High
$40.44
52-wk Low
$33.24

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Intel Foundation reports 9.0 pct passive stake in Yatra Online
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 04:35pm EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc :Intel Foundation reports 9.0 percent passive stake in Yatra Online Inc ‍​as of Oct 10 - SEC filing.Yatra Online Inc - on Oct. 10, Intel Capital Corp agreed to transfer 2.18 million ordinary shares of Yatra Online to Intel Foundation for no consideration‍​.  Full Article

Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 02:13pm EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement.Intel says it is collaborating with Facebook to share Facebook's technical insights to bring new generation of AI hardware to market- statement.  Full Article

SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 mln in series C round led by NGP
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 08:56am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - SecurityScorecard::SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 million in series C round led by NGP.SecurityScorecard - Financing round was led by Nokia growth partners with participation from Moody's Corporation and Intel Capital​.  Full Article

Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV‍​
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 03:01am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS ::ANNOUNCES A MULTI-VENDOR ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE THE DELIVERY OF VALUE FROM NETWORK FUNCTIONS VIRTUALISATION (NFV).CREATES THE ALLIANCE TO MIGRATE THE TELECOMS NETWORKS FROM A TRADITIONAL PHYSICAL MODEL TO A MODERN VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT.‍​.  Full Article

Square names Naveen Rao to board of directors
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 11:30am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Square Inc ::Square names Naveen Rao, leader in artificial intelligence, to board of directors.Rao currently serves as corporate vice president and general manager of artificial intelligence products group at intel​.  Full Article

Intel, Waymo collaborate on self-driving car technology
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 12:00pm EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp ::Waymo and Intel collaborate on self-driving car technology.Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans feature Intel-based technologies for sensor processing, general compute, connectivity​.  Full Article

Intel declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725/shr
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 09:00am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel declares quarterly cash dividend.Intel Corp - ‍Intel Corporation's Board Of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2725/shr.  Full Article

Intel completes subsequent offering period of tender offer for Mobileye
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 08:30am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel completes subsequent offering period of tender offer for mobileye.Intel corp says about 97.3 pct of outstanding Mobileye ordinary shares, had been validly tendered and not been withdrawn as of Aug. 21, 2017​.  Full Article

Intel unveils 8th gen Intel core processors
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 03:01am EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp ::CO UNVEILS 8TH GEN INTEL CORE PROCESSOR FAMILY AND LAUNCHES FIRST OF FAMILY ON MONDAY, AUG. 21, 2017.  Full Article

Intel reports 18.3 pct stake in Vuzix as of August 14, 2017
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 05:05pm EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp :Intel Corporation reports 18.3 percent stake in Vuzix Corp as of August 14, 2017 - SEC filing‍​.Intel Corp had previously reported 20.2 percent stake in Vuzix Corp ​as on December 2, 2016 - SEC filing.  Full Article

