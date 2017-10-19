Intel Corp (INTC.OQ)
40.43USD
20 Oct 2017
$0.34 (+0.85%)
$40.09
$40.39
$40.44
$40.10
6,821,014
6,198,512
$40.44
$33.24
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Intel Foundation reports 9.0 pct passive stake in Yatra Online
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc
Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end
Oct 17 (Reuters) - :Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement.Intel says it is collaborating with Facebook to share Facebook's technical insights to bring new generation of AI hardware to market- statement. Full Article
SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 mln in series C round led by NGP
Oct 12 (Reuters) - SecurityScorecard::SecurityScorecard secures $27.5 million in series C round led by NGP.SecurityScorecard - Financing round was led by Nokia growth partners with participation from Moody's Corporation and Intel Capital. Full Article
Atos announces multi-vendor alliance to accelerate delivery of value from NFV
Sept 27 (Reuters) - ATOS
Square names Naveen Rao to board of directors
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Square Inc
Intel, Waymo collaborate on self-driving car technology
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp
Intel declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725/shr
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp
Intel completes subsequent offering period of tender offer for Mobileye
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp
Intel unveils 8th gen Intel core processors
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Intel Corp
Intel reports 18.3 pct stake in Vuzix as of August 14, 2017
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp
BRIEF-Intel says to ship Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor before 2017-end
* Intel says it will ship silicon for Neural Network Processing, the Intel Nervana Neural Network Processor, before the end of 2017- statement