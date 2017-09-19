Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IOC pays 29.35 bln rupees to Odisha govt towards VAT payment of Paradip refinery ‍​

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd ::Says pays INR 29.35 billion to Odisha government towards VAT payment of Paradip refinery ‍​.

Indus Towers signs MoU with Indian Oil Corp

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indus Towers ::Signed MoU with Indian Oil Corp for setting up mobile tower network across all 26,000 outlets pan-India..

Indian Oil Corp says LIC of India cuts stake in co to 6.748 pct

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd :Says LIC of India cuts stake in co by 2.026 percent to 6.748 percent.

IOC chairman says Malaysia's Petronas looking to buy stake in LNG plant in Ennore‍

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd ::IOC chairman says Malaysia's Petronas looking to buy stake in lng plant in Ennore ‍​.

Indian Oil Corp approves buying up to 50 pct stake in GSPL LNG

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd ::Approved 1st stage expansion of corp's Gujarat refinery to 18 mmtpa of crude oil processing capacity at estimated cost of 150.34 billion rupees.First stage approval for installation of 2nd catalytic de-waxing unit at Haldia refinery at an estimated cost of 11.26 billion rupees.First stage approval for installation of ethanol plant using gas fermentation technology of Lanzatech USA at Panipat refinery for 4.41 billion rupees.Says approved buying up to 50 percent equity in GSPL LNG ‍​.

India's IOC says co in talks with partners for alternative site for Pacific Northwest LNG terminal

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd ::Exec says June quarter inventory losses were at 40.42 billion rupees.Exec says in talks with partners for alternative site for Pacific Northwest LNG terminal.Exec says debt as on June 30 at Inr 349.22 billion.Exec says co sees slight delay in sourcing gas from Camron Lng projects to end 2018.Exec says co to float a tender in August for high sulphur U.S. oil.Exec says signed annual deal with Iran to buy 80,000 bpd in 2017-18‍​.Exec says U.S. crude delivery likely by November.Exec says co will try for 2 million barrels U.S. Crude in August via tender.

Indian Oil Corp June-qtr profit falls about 45 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :June quarter net profit 45.49 billion rupees versus profit of 82.69 billion rupees last year.Indian Oil Corpn Ltd - June quarter total income 1.29 trln rupees versus 1.08 trln rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 30.63 billion rupees.Says average gross refining margin for April-June $4.32 per barrel.

Indian Oil, LanzaTech sign deal to construct refinery off gas-to-bioethanol production facility in India

July 10 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corpn Ltd ::Co and LanzaTech sign a statement of intent to construct refinery off gas-to-bioethanol production facility in India.Basic engineering for 40 million litres per annum demonstration facility will begin later this year for installation at co's Panipat refinery at estimated cost of INR 3.5 billion.Facility to be integrated into existing site infrastructure, will be LanzaTech's first project capturing refinery off-gases.Says LanzaTech's commercial facility converting waste emissions from steel production to ethanol will come online in China in late 2017.

Loyal Equipments wins orders from Indian Oil Corp, Reliance Industries

June 22 (Reuters) - Loyal Equipments Ltd :Wins orders of INR 5.5 million from Indian Oil Corporation, Digboi refinery and INR 14.6 million from Reliance Industries Limited, Jamnagar plant.

India's Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals announces deal for purchase of gas

June 14 (Reuters) - Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd :Says company entered into an agreement on June 13, 2017 for purchase of gas.Says initial supply date to occur between April 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019.