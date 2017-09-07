Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - INTERPARFUMS SA ::H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 21.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 33.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES FY OPERATING MARGIN REACHING BETWEEN 13 PERCENT AND 13.5 PERCENT.

Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9‍​ million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Interparfums Sa ::Q2 SALES EUR 96.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.COMPANY HAS RAISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL GROWTH, NOW EXPECTED TO REACH €400M FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR.”‍​.HAVE MAINTAINED THE 2017 OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF BETWEEN 13% AND 13.5% FOR THE FULL YR‍​.EXPECTED TO REACH ANNUAL GROWTH OF €400M FOR THE 2017 FULL YEAR.

Interparfums Q1 revenue up 34 pct at EUR 112.4 mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Interparfums SA ::Q1 revenue EUR 112.4 million ($122.1 million) versus EUR 83.7 million year ago."It is not possible to extrapolate from Q1 results trend for subsequent qtrs" - CEO."We remain cautious while confirming our guidance for growth with a 2017 target of FY revenue of EUR 390 million" - CEO.

Interparfums FY net income rises by 11 pct to 32.4 million euros

Interparfums SA : FY net income 32.4 million euros ($34.53 million), up by 11 pct . FY operating income 49.7 million euros, up by 9 pct . 2016 operating margin at 13.6 pct . Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share . Sees operating margin in between 13 pct and 13.5 pct in 2017 . Objective of revenue in 2017 from 385 million euros to 390 million euros .Effective as of Dec 31, 2016 co and Balmain decided to terminate license agreement entered into in 2012.

Interparfums H1 sales rise 10% to 162 million euros

Interparfums SA : H1 sales €162 million ($178.20 million), +10% . Says H1 2016 operating margin should return to around 13% . Sees 2016 operating margin 12% to 13% .Confirms FY 2016 sales guidance of €340 million.

Interparfums on track to meet 2016 guidance

Interparfums SA:Says is on track to meet guidance for annual revenue of EUR 340 million in 2016.

Interparfums confirms FY 2016 guidance, proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 euros/share

Interparfums SA:Sees FY 2016 operating margin of 12 pct to 13 pct.Confirms FY 2016 sales target of 340 million euros.Will propose a 2015 dividend of EUR 0.50/share.

Interparfums gives FY 2015 operating margin guidance

Interparfums SA:Should achieve an operating margin between 12 and 13 pct in 2015.

Interparfums sees 2016 in continuing growth, but below Reuters estimates

Interparfums SA:Says sales for 2016 should reach 340 million euros.Says operating margin for 2016 could reach nearly 12 percent.Says targets set for 2015, namely sales of 310 million euros - 320 million euros and operating margin between 11 percent and 12 percent will be met.FY 2016 revenue: 369.98 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.