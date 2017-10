IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ipca Laboratories posts June-qtr loss

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ipca Laboratories Ltd ::June quarter loss from continuing operations 202.5 million rupees versus profit of 475.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.19 billion rupees versus 8.60 billion rupees last year.

June 20 (Reuters) - Ipca Laboratories Ltd ::Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units.USFDA clarified issuing letters is for withdrawal of exemption on certain drugs which was due to change in drug shortage situation in us.Says fda has not carried any new inspection/reinspection of its plants at Madhya Pradesh,Pithampur and Silvassa.

June 15 (Reuters) - IPCA Laboratories Ltd :Says US FDA update on company's active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing facility situated at Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh).Received exchange from USFDA stating drugs manufactured at MP manufacturing facility will be henceforth refused admission into U.S..

June 15 (Reuters) - Ipca Laboratories Ltd ::US FDA update on company's formulations manufacturing units situated at SEZ Indore (Pithampur) and Piparia (Silvassa).Received communication from USFDA stating drugs manufactured at facilities in Indore and Piparia will be refused admission into U.S..

IPCA Laboratories Ltd : June-quarter net profit 475.7 million rupees; net sales INR 8.22 billion . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 209.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.49 billion rupees .

IPCA Laboratories Ltd : India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd says March-quarter net profit 376.9 million rupees . India's IPCA Laboratories Ltd says March-quarter net sales 6.12 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago .