Ipek Dogal Enerji Kaynaklari Arastirma ve Uretim AS (IPEKE.IS)

July 6 (Reuters) - IPEK ENERJI ::SAYS KORAY ETI APPOINTED AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER, REPLACING FATIH KADIRIOGLU.‍​‍​.

Metro Holding :Authorizes TARA Danışmanlık ve Finansal Projeler to start talks to buy all shares of Koza Ipek Holding which were seized by Saving Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF).