International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg

July 26 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :H1 pretax profit from continuing operations 43 million pounds ($55.99 million).Interim dividend 4.6 pence per share.Group profit before tax of 43 million pounds, an increase of 10 million pounds, including a positive FX benefit of 6.7 million pounds.Credit issued growth of 10 percent.Consistent credit quality management - group impairment to revenue ratio in target range at 26.4 percent.CEO - "Our ongoing European home credit businesses performed in line with expectations, Mexico continued to deliver positive business momentum and IPF digital reported excellent top-line growth together with improved profitability in its established markets".Increase in underlying profit of 12 million pounds, largest share of which came from stronger-than-expected outcome from wind down of our businesses in slovakia and lithuania together with a solid contribution from ipf digital's established markets.

International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria

June 28 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc ::Sale of home credit business in Bulgaria.Has completed sale of its home credit business in Bulgaria to easy asset management ad, a large home credit operator in that market.Transaction is expected to result in an exceptional charge to profit and loss account of around 5m million stg.Sale allows IPF to focus its resources on its home credit and digital businesses.

IPF says first-quarter group customer numbers down 2 pct

May 3 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc ::Q1 group customer numbers decreased by 2 pct.Group Q1 growth in credit issued of 5 pct.Q1 IPF digital credit issued grew by 61 pct.Q1 IPF digital customer numbers grew by 47 pct.Q1 IPF digital customer numbers grew by 47 pct.Credit quality and collections in home credit business overall good; annualised impairment as percentage of revenue at 26.4 pct.Q1 Mexico home credit customer numbers grew by 4 pct.Q1 europe home credit customer numbers contracted by 9 pct.Credit issued in Q1 reduced by 5 pct reflecting growth in Hungary and Bulgaria but offset by a contraction in Romania.Q1 Mexico home credit issued grew by 20 pct.Q1 Europe home credit issued decreased by 7 pct.Implemented new processes to ensure compliance with new regulations in Romania; working to improve performance in this market.IPF Digital Q1 performance driven by our new digital markets of Poland, Australia, Spain And Mexico; credit issued growth was 254 pct.There have been no material changes to regulatory framework since our 2016 full-year results announcement.

Lender IPF says FY revenue rose 1.2 pct to 755.9 mln pounds

International Personal Finance Plc : FY credit issued increased by 8.1 percent . Final dividend 7.8 penceper share . Total dividend 12.4 penceper share . FY EPS 30.2 pence versus 37.1 pence . FY statutory pbt 92.6 million pounds versus 100.2 million pounds . FY revenue 755.9 million pounds versus 698.8 million pounds . expect competitive and regulatory environment to remain challenging . results of Brexit vote and U.S. presidential election have created global market uncertainty . now appears more likely that potential changes by polish government on cap on non-interest charges would not be enacted until 2H of year . Regulatory changes in romania are expected to significantly impact growth rates in this market in 2017 .targeting profitability in 2018 for IPF digital.

International Personal Finance names Justin Lockwood as CFO

International Personal Finance Plc : Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer .Lockwood will maintain his position on executive committee, also appointed as an exec director with immediate effect..

International Personal Finance H1 underlying profit before tax falls

International Personal Finance Plc : Group impairment as a percentage of revenue in target range at 25.9 pct . Strong growth momentum delivered by Southern Europe . New product offering introduced in Poland to comply with new regulations - no change in guidance on expected financial impact . Good progress in slovakia - collections progressing ahead of expectations . During first half of year, group profit before tax and exceptional items was 12.6 m stg lower than 2015 at 30.7 mln stg . Competition in our european markets remains intense and there has been little change in Polish market dynamics following introduction of new total cost of credit legislation in March 2016 . Our home credit business delivered profit before tax of 42.7 mln stg in first half of 2016 which comprised 45.2 mln stg from our on-going businesses and a loss of £2.5m in slovakia . Interim dividend 4.6 penceper share . Half-Year financial report for six months ended 30 june 2016 . Underlying profit before tax declined 22% (£9.7m) before £1.8m positive fx impact and additional investment of £4.7m in ipf digital . Delivered increase in credit issued of 6% † and customer growth of 1% . Cost optimisation programme delivers £12m annualised savings . Disappointing first half in mexico - actions taken to improve short-term performance and capture long-term potential . Interim dividend maintained at 4.6 pence per share.

International Personal Finance Plc announces final dividend

International Personal Finance Plc:Says final dividend of 7.8 pence per share will be payable which will bring the full year dividend to 12.4 pence per share (2014: 12.0 pence per share), an increase of 3.3 pct. for the year.Says final dividend will be paid on May 13, 2016 to shareholders on register at close of business on April 8, 2016.Says shares will be marked ex-dividend on April 7, 2016.