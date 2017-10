Investec Property Fund Ltd (IPFJ.J)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd ::INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH IZANDLA PROPERTY IN TERMS OF WHICH IPF WILL SEED IZANDLA PROPERTY BY DISPOSING OF PORTFOLIO OF 17 PROPERTIES.DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE DISPOSAL VALUE OF R586.9 MILLION.EFFECTIVE DATE OF TRANSACTION, SUBJECT TO FULFILMENT OF ALL CONDITIONS PRECEDENT DESCRIBED BELOW, IS 1 JUNE 2017.INVESTEC PROPERTY FUND - TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A MATERIAL IMPACT ON IPF'S DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018.