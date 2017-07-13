Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Innate Pharma issues 3,343,748 ordinary shares

July 13 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA ::REG-ISSUANCE BY INNATE PHARMA OF 3,343,748 ORDINARY SHARES TO NOVO NORDISK A/S IN CONSIDERATION FOR RIGHTS IN ANTI-C5AR.ACQUISITION OF ANTI-C5AR, A FIRST-IN-CLASS CLINICAL-STAGE ANTIBODY, ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 2, 2017, IS NOW FINALIZED;.NOVO NORDISK A/S'S STAKE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF INNATE PHARMA INCREASES FROM 10.3% TO 15.5%.TERMS OF AGREEMENT PROVIDE FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT OF EUR 40MLN, OF WHICH EUR 37.2MLN WILL BE PAID IN FORM OF NEW SHARES IN COMPANY AND EUR 2.8M WILL BE PAID IN CASH.UNDER THE TRANSACTION, INNATE PHARMA DOES ACQUIRE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ANTI-C5AR/IPH5401 IN ALL INDICATIONS FROM NOVO.

Innate Pharma to list 3,343,748 new ordinary shares - Euronext‍​

July 13 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::INNATE PHARMA << >> TO LIST 3,343,748 NEW ORDINARY SHARES AS OF JULY 17 FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE BY CONTRIBUTION.

Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar from Novo Nordisk A/S

June 2 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma Sa ::Innate Pharma acquires anti-c5ar, a first-in-class clinical-stage antibody, from Novo Nordisk A/S.Innate Pharma SA - ‍terms of transaction provide for a total upfront payment of EUR 40 million​.Innate Pharma SA- innate pharma intends to start clinical trials with anti-c5ar (iph5401) in oncology in 2018.Innate Pharma SA- acquisition is part of a transaction in which Novo Nordisk A/S will increase its equity stake in Innate Pharma.Innate Pharma SA - ‍total upfront payment of eur 40 million, consists of eur 37.2m to be paid in new innate pharma shares and eur 2.8 million in cash​.Innate Pharma - after issuance of new shares, stake of Novo Nordisk A/S in innate pharma will increase from 10.3% to between 14.6 pct to 15.8 pct.Innate Pharma SA - ‍novo Nordisk A/S will also be eligible for double digit royalties on net sales​.Innate Pharma - ‍novo Nordisk A/S will be eligible for eur 370 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments​.

Innate Pharma acquires anti-C5aR from Novo Nordisk

Innate Pharma Q1 revenue up at EUR 7.3 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA :Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​7.3 MLN VS EUR 5.7 MLN YR AGO.CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31 AMOUNT TO EUR 223.8 MLN.INNATE PHARMA SA IPH.PA CEO SAYS "WE ARE WELL PLACED TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND IMPROVED TREATMENT OPTIONS TO PATIENTS".

Innate Pharma FY operating profit down at 7.6 million euros

Innate Pharma SA : Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2016 230.7 million euros ($244.47 million) versus 273.7 million euros year ago . FY net profit of 12.6 million euros versus loss of 6.7 million euros year ago . FY operating profit of 7.6 million euros versus loss of 10.8 million euros year ago .FY revenue 65.7 million euros versus 25.1 million euros year ago.

BRIEF-Innate Pharma FY operating result turns to profit of 7.6 million euros

Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial

Innate Pharma SA : Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab . Study did not meet primary efficacy endpoint . Confirms safety profile of lirilumab as a monotherapy . Broad clinical program ongoing, investigating lirilumab in a variety of tumor indications and combinations . No statistically significant difference between either lirilumab arms and placebo arm on leukemia-free survival (LFS) nor on other efficacy endpoints .Adverse events encountered with lirilumab were consistent with previously reported safety profile of lirilumab.

Innate Pharma receives $15 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

Innate Pharma SA : Innate Pharma receives $15 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb .Per licensing agreement for lirilumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb paid Innate Pharma a $15 million milestone payment for continued exploration of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab).

Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech present preclinical data on IPH52

Innate Pharma SA:Innate Pharma and Orega Biotech presented preclinical data on IPH52, a new CD39 checkpoint inhibitor program.Novel, potent anti-CD39 antibody, IPH52, validated in preclinical models.