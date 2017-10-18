Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 05:44pm EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd :Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
Monday, 8 May 2017 11:30am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd ::Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q1 FFO per share C$0.67.Throughput volumes increased more than 13 percent over q1 of 2016, to 1,251,400 b/d in Q1 2017.Average throughput volumes on inter pipeline's three conventional gathering systems totalled 209,900 b/d for quarter, up 1,400 b/d.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline announces $500 mln medium-term note offering
Wednesday, 12 Apr 2017 02:25pm EDT 

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces $500 million medium-term note offering . Inter Pipeline Ltd says notes will have a fixed interest rate of 2.734% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on April 18, 2024 .Inter Pipeline Ltd- will use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.  Full Article

Inter pipeline reports qtrly FFO per share $0.71
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 04:38pm EST 

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter pipeline reports record 2016 financial results . Inter pipeline ltd - in Q4, total throughput volumes averaged 1,172,500 b/d or 60,700 b/d higher than same period in 2015 . Qtrly FFO of $254.7 million, up approximately 21 percent or $43.3 million compared to Q4 of 2015 .Qtrly FFO per share $0.71.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline declares Jan. cash dividend of $0.135 per share
Monday, 9 Jan 2017 11:13am EST 

Inter Pipeline Ltd :Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.135 per share for January 2017.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline announces $450 million medium-term note offering
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 02:13pm EST 

Inter Pipeline Ltd - : Inter Pipeline announces $450 million medium-term note offering . Notes will have a fixed interest rate of 3.484% per annum . Inter Pipeline Ltd- Notes will mature on December 16, 2026 .Inter Pipeline-proceeds of offering to partially fund acquisition of Canadian Natural Resources Limited's 15 percent interest in Cold Lake Pipeline System.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 05:43pm EDT 

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend . Sets October cash dividend of C$0.135per share .Inter Pipeline Ltd- Board of directors has approved a 3.8 percent increase to its monthly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.135 per share.  Full Article

Inter Pipeline announces strong Q3 financial and operating results
Thursday, 3 Nov 2016 05:15pm EDT 

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline Ltd - Qtrly total oil sands and conventional pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,286,100 barrels per day . Q3 FFO per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Inter Pipeline announces strong third quarter 2016 financial and operating results .Q3 FFO per share c$0.62.  Full Article

Inter pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend, reinstatement of premium dividend
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 10:59am EDT 

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend and reinstatement of premium dividend . Sets october cash dividend of C $0.13 per share . Re-Instated premium component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan .Additional common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to average market price on applicable dividend payment date.  Full Article

Williams Co, Williams Partners to sell Canadian businesses for C$1.35 bln
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 04:30pm EDT 

Williams Companies Inc : Co and Williams Partners announced today they have agreed to sell companies' Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd. . After taking into account waiver Williams will receive net consideration of about $209 million USD . Williams, Williams Partners agree to sell Canadian businesses for $1.35 billion CAD ($1.03 billion USD) . After taking into account waiver, Williams Partners will receive net consideration of about $817 million USD . Williams and Williams Partners plan to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce borrowings on credit facilities .Williams agreed to waive $150 million USD of incentive distribution rights in quarter following closing.  Full Article

