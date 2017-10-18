Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inter Pipeline's Mid Saskatchewan crude line back to normal - company

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd :Says power returned to Mid Saskatchewan crude pipeline system, operations back to normal.

Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67

May 8 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd ::Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results.Q1 FFO per share C$0.67.Throughput volumes increased more than 13 percent over q1 of 2016, to 1,251,400 b/d in Q1 2017.Average throughput volumes on inter pipeline's three conventional gathering systems totalled 209,900 b/d for quarter, up 1,400 b/d.Q1 FFO per share view C$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Inter Pipeline announces $500 mln medium-term note offering

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces $500 million medium-term note offering . Inter Pipeline Ltd says notes will have a fixed interest rate of 2.734% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on April 18, 2024 .Inter Pipeline Ltd- will use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

Inter pipeline reports qtrly FFO per share $0.71

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter pipeline reports record 2016 financial results . Inter pipeline ltd - in Q4, total throughput volumes averaged 1,172,500 b/d or 60,700 b/d higher than same period in 2015 . Qtrly FFO of $254.7 million, up approximately 21 percent or $43.3 million compared to Q4 of 2015 .Qtrly FFO per share $0.71.

Inter Pipeline declares Jan. cash dividend of $0.135 per share

Inter Pipeline Ltd :Declaration of a cash dividend of $0.135 per share for January 2017.

Inter Pipeline announces $450 million medium-term note offering

Inter Pipeline Ltd - : Inter Pipeline announces $450 million medium-term note offering . Notes will have a fixed interest rate of 3.484% per annum . Inter Pipeline Ltd- Notes will mature on December 16, 2026 .Inter Pipeline-proceeds of offering to partially fund acquisition of Canadian Natural Resources Limited's 15 percent interest in Cold Lake Pipeline System.

Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces increase to monthly cash dividend . Sets October cash dividend of C$0.135per share .Inter Pipeline Ltd- Board of directors has approved a 3.8 percent increase to its monthly cash dividend from $0.13 to $0.135 per share.

Inter Pipeline announces strong Q3 financial and operating results

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline Ltd - Qtrly total oil sands and conventional pipeline throughput volumes averaged 1,286,100 barrels per day . Q3 FFO per share view c$0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Inter Pipeline announces strong third quarter 2016 financial and operating results .Q3 FFO per share c$0.62.

Inter pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend, reinstatement of premium dividend

Inter Pipeline Ltd : Inter Pipeline announces October 2016 cash dividend and reinstatement of premium dividend . Sets october cash dividend of C $0.13 per share . Re-Instated premium component of its premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan .Additional common shares will be issued from treasury at a 3% discount to average market price on applicable dividend payment date.

Williams Co, Williams Partners to sell Canadian businesses for C$1.35 bln

Williams Companies Inc : Co and Williams Partners announced today they have agreed to sell companies' Canadian businesses to Inter Pipeline Ltd. . After taking into account waiver Williams will receive net consideration of about $209 million USD . Williams, Williams Partners agree to sell Canadian businesses for $1.35 billion CAD ($1.03 billion USD) . After taking into account waiver, Williams Partners will receive net consideration of about $817 million USD . Williams and Williams Partners plan to use cash proceeds from transaction to reduce borrowings on credit facilities .Williams agreed to waive $150 million USD of incentive distribution rights in quarter following closing.