Imperial Holdings Ltd (IPLJ.J)

Imperial records 10 pct fall in FY HEPS

Imperial Holdings ‍sees FY HEPS down 11 pct-14 pct​

Imperial holdings fulfills remaining condition relating to disposal of Regent Group

June 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd ::Value of net assets as at 30 June 2016 that are subject of transaction is approximately 1.6 billion rand.Says outstanding portion of total purchase consideration of about 1.1 billion rand will be settled in cash on 30 June 2017.Says proceeds will be used to reduce short term debt.Imperial holdings on 26 June 2017, South African Financial Services board approved transaction in and Tier 2 capital of regent group.

Imperial Holdings says trading environment remains challenging in South Africa

May 16 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd ::Trading environment remains challenging in South Africa.Slow economic recovery continues and trading conditions remain satisfactory in eurozone, UK and Australia.Factors affecting Co during HY 2017: low water levels on rhine; lower demand and pricing pressures in steel, energy, commodities and construction sectors.Factors impacting during HY 2017: steady UK economic growth as yet unaffected by brexit, rand volatility.Restructuring announced in 2014 is ahead of plan, nearing completion during first half of 2017.We expect imperial group to achieve a single digit increase in revenues and unchanged operating profit for year to June 30 2017.A significant increase in foreign exchange losses and higher financing costs will however depress headline earnings..

Imperial says to get 1.8 bln rand from Regent disposal

April 24 (Reuters) - Imperial Holdings Ltd ::Disposal of 100 pct of ordinary shares in and tier 2 capital of Regent Group.South African Competition Tribunal approved proposed transaction on revised terms set out below.Total purchase consideration received by Imperial will now amount to approximately r1.8 billion..

Imperial Holdings says HEPS down 15 pct for six months to Dec. 31

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Says interim results for six months ended 31 december 2016 . HEPS down 15 pct to 682 cents per share for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says revenue up 2 pct to 61,3 billion rand (42 foreign) for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says operating profit up 4 pct to 3,2 billion rand (36 pct foreign) for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says cash generated by operations of 4.3 bln rand for six months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says return on equity 13.2 pct .Says return on invested capital 12.2 pct.

Imperial Holdings FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Preliminary summarised audited results for the year ended June 30 2016 . FY revenue up 8 pct to 118.8 bln rand . FY operating profit up 3 pct to 6.4 bln rand . FY HEPS down 3 pct to 1579 cents per share . FY return on equity 15.6 pct .Full year dividend unchanged at 795 cents per share.

Imperial Holdings says its guidance unchanged for year to June 30

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unchanged guidance for imperial group for year to June 30, 2016 .Expect single digit revenue growth and unchanged operating profit in continuing operations.

Imperial Hlgds says unit acquires Palletways group for $162.9 mln

Imperial Holdings Ltd : Unit of Imperial, has entered into a conditional agreement with Phoenix Equity Partners to acquire Palletways Group Limited .Deal for an enterprise value consideration of £162.9 million (ZAR3.8 billion).