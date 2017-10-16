Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exelixis' Cabozantinib meets key goal in late-stage trial

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Exelixis Inc :Exelixis' phase 3 celestial trial of Cabozantinib meets primary endpoint of overall survival in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.Exelixis to submit a supplemental new drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q1 of 2018​.Safety data in study were consistent with established profile of Cabozantinib​​.

FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline depot injection

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ipsen Sa :U.S. FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline® depot (lanreotide) injection for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome.

Ipsen delivers H1 sales growth of 18.8%, upgrades its FY 2017 guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA : :IPSEN DELIVERS STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 18.8% IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND UPGRADES ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2017.H1 GROUP SALES REACHED €919.5 MILLION, UP 18.8% YEAR-ON-YEAR.FOLLOWING STRONG PERFORMANCE IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, GROUP UPDATES ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR FULL YEAR 2017.H1 CORE OPERATING INCOME EUR 240.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 191.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE OF SPECIALTY CARE SALES GROWTH GREATER THAN 24.0PCT.FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE SLIGHT GROWTH OF CONSUMER HEALTHCARE SALES, AND CORE OPERATING INCOME MARGIN GREATER THAN 25.0% OF SALES.

Ipsen receives positive CHMP opinion for approval of Xermelo‍​

July 21 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA ::RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR APPROVAL OF XERMELO‍​.POSITIVE OPINION BASED ON RESULTS OF TWO RANDOMIZED PHASE 3 TRIALS, TELESTAR AND TELECAST.APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF CARCINOID SYNDROME DIARRHEA IN PATIENTS INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED BY SOMATOSTATIN ANALOGUE THERAPY‍​.

Exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb initiate phase 3 trial

July 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co ::Exelixis and Bristol-Myers Squibb initiate phase 3 trial of opdivo in combination with cabometyx or opdivo and yervoy in combination with cabometyx, versus sunitinib in previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍exelixis, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ipsen to co-fund trial​.Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍checkmate 9ER is an open-label, randomized, multi-national phase 3 trial that aims to enroll approximately 1,014 patients​.

Ipsen announces Dysport co-promotion agreement with Saol

June 30 (Reuters) - Ipsen Sa :Ipsen announces Dysport co-promotion agreement with Saol Therapeutics to expand commercial reach in the united states.Entered into an exclusive, three-year agreement with Saol Therapeutics to promote dysport in United States.Additional details of agreement are not disclosed.

Ipsen and Exelixis announce IRC confirms cabozantinib significantly improved progression-free survival compared to sunitinib

June 19 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA ::IPSEN SA - IPSEN AND ITS PARTNER EXELIXIS ANNOUNCE INDEPENDENT RADIOLOGY COMMITTEE REVIEW CONFIRMS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 CABOSUN TRIAL OF CABOZANTINIB VERSUS SUNITINIB IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA.E.U. REGULATORY SUBMISSION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR Q3 2017.IRC CONFIRMS CABOZANTINIB SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL COMPARED TO SUNITINIB.

Ipsen announces FDA approval of Dysport(Abobotulinumtoxina) for treatment of lower limb spasticity in adults

June 16 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA ::IPSEN ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF DYSPORT (ABOBOTULINUMTOXINA) FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOWER LIMB SPASTICITY IN ADULTS.

Ipsen sees 2020 sales to exceed 2.5 billion euros

May 11 (Reuters) - IPSEN SA : :IPSEN PRESENTS ITS NEW STRATEGY AND IMPROVED 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS.SEES 2020 SALES TO EXCEED EUR 2.5 BILLION DRIVEN BY SPECIALTY CARE SALES GROWTH ABOVE 14% PER YEAR WITH A GROUP CORE OPERATING INCOME MARGIN GREATER THAN 30% OF SALES.

Merrimack reports Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 10 (Reuters) - Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc : :Merrimack reports first quarter 2017 financial results.Q1 loss per share $0.23.Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - declares special cash dividend to stockholders of $140 million.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - research and development expenses were $21.6 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $28.0 million.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - on April 3, 2017, Merrimack received a $575.0 million upfront cash payment from IPSEN.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals - if certain milestones are met pursuant to deal with shire,co expects to receive up to $33.0 million in net milestone payments.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals- used proceeds to redeem $175 million in outstanding senior notes due in 2022, plus about $20 million of costs associated with redemption.Merrimack - currently forecasted spending rates together with net milestone payments from Shire, will be sufficient to fund its operations into H2 of 2019.Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - has also invested $125.0 million in further development of its streamlined oncology pipeline.