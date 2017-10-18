IP Group PLC (IPO.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC
IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional
Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe
Oct 17 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA - DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION. Full Article
UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority:UK'S CMA SAYS CONSIDERING WHETHER OR NOT THAT ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY IP GROUP OF TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION. Full Article
IP Group updates on offer for Touchstone, capital raising
Aug 25 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
IP Group says Istesso has started Phase 2a trial for rheumatoid arthritis drug
Aug 22 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
IP Group says Chinese investor blocked from taking stake in company
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc
IP Group plc announces offer for Touchstone Innovations plc
June 20 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
Beijing Galaxy World Group announces $30 mln investment in IP Group
June 13 (Reuters) - ip Group Plc
IP Group says raised 207 mln stg via placing
June 8 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc
