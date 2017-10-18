IP Group PLC (IPO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IP Group ‍welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP GROUP PLC ::‍WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS PLC RECOMMENDING THAT TOUCHSTONE SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER​.‍DAVID BEGG HAS JOINED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMBINED GROUP AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.

IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional

Oct 18 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc ::IP GROUP PLC - ‍ACCEPTANCES IN EXCESS OF 96%; ACCEPTANCE CONDITION SATISFIED IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL​.IP GROUP PLC - OFFER NOW UNCONDITIONAL IN ALL RESPECTS​ IN TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL.

UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe

Oct 17 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::UK'S CMA - ‍ DECIDED NOT TO REFER IP GROUP, TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS DEAL TO PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.

UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority:UK'S CMA SAYS CONSIDERING WHETHER OR NOT THAT ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY IP GROUP OF TOUCHSTONE INNOVATIONS WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION.

IP Group updates on offer for Touchstone, capital raising

Aug 25 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :UPDATE ON OFFER FOR TOUCHSTONE AND CAPITAL RAISING.PROPOSED TRANSACTION IN FINAL STAGES OF PRE-NOTIFICATION PROCESS WITH CMA FOLLOWING WHICH FORMAL 40 BUSINESS DAY PHASE 1 REVIEW PERIOD BY CMA SHALL COMMENCE; ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR SHORTLY.‍OFFER TIMETABLE HAS BEEN FROZEN TO ALLOW FOR PRE-NOTIFICATION PROCESS TO BE CONCLUDED, FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO TAKE PLACE​.

IP Group says Istesso has started Phase 2a trial for rheumatoid arthritis drug

Aug 22 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc :Istesso commences phase 2a for mbs2320 in rheumatoid arthritis and expands research and development collaboration with Janssen.Istesso has announced the successful dosing of the first patients in a Phase 2a study of its investigational drug, MBS2320, for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis .The progression to Phase 2a follows the successful completion of dosing in a Phase 1 study and is accompanied by an expansion of the financial terms of Istesso's 2014 Option and Licence Agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. ("Janssen")..MBS2320 is a first-in-class metabolic reprogramming agent for the treatment of RA and is distinguished from existing treatments by its dual mode-of-action that not only reduces inflammation but may also promote bone and joint remodelling..Istesso is a majority-owned subsidiary of the Group and its results are consolidated into those of the Group rather than being included as a portfolio company held at fair value..

IP Group says Chinese investor blocked from taking stake in company

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ip Group Plc :IP Group has received confirmation from China's Beijing Galaxy World Group that they have not received necessary approvals to make investment in IP.Says no change to Touchstone offer exchange ratio.

IP Group plc announces offer for Touchstone Innovations plc

June 20 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc ::Says offer for Touchstone Innovations plc by IP Group plc.Offer values each Touchstone share at 289 pence and Touchstone's existing issued ordinary share capital at about 466 mln stg ."We remain open to engagement with Touchstone board at any point regarding our offer" - IP Group ceo.

Beijing Galaxy World Group announces $30 mln investment in IP Group

June 13 (Reuters) - ip Group Plc -:Beijing Galaxy World Group - announced a us$ 30 million strategic investment in ip group.

IP Group says raised 207 mln stg via placing

June 8 (Reuters) - IP Group Plc ::‍Result of capital raising, total gross proceeds of £207.0m​.