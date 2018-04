Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Boryszew Updates On Potential Sale Of Automotive, Aluminum Processing Assets

April 16 (Reuters) - BORYSZEW SA ::ENDS PROCESS REGARDING POTENTIAL SALE OF AUTOMOTIVE, ALUMINUM PROCESSING ASSETS OF CO TO POTENTIAL INVESTOR.ITS REVISION OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO BE CONTINUED.IN JANUARY CO INFORMED ABOUT POTENTIAL INTEREST OF INVESTOR IN A TAKEOVER OF ALUMINIUM KONIN PLANT nL8N1P60MM.

Outstanding Tax Liability Of ZM Silesia Set At 28.9 Mln Zlotys Plus Interest

March 12 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA AND BORYSZEW SA ::RECEIVE INFORMATION FROM TAX AUTHORITIES WHICH SET OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY OF THEIR UNIT ZM SILESIA.OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY OF ITS UNIT SET AT 28.9 MILLION ZLOTYS PLUS INTEREST OF 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.OUTSTANDING TAX LIABILITY RELATES TO VAT TAX FOR 2012.TAX AUTHORITIES' DECISION IS NOT FINAL AND NOT BINDING.BOTH COS PLAN TO APPEAL AGAINST IT AND PLAN TO RECOGNIZE THE RELATED RISK IN THEIR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FY 2017.

Impexmetal Creates 23.5 Mln Zloty Write-Off On Shares Of Alchemia

March 1 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA ::CREATES ABOUT 23.5 MILLION ZLOTY WRITE-OFF ON SHARES OF ALCHEMIA SA << >> THAT CO OWNS.FINAL VALUE OF WRITE-OFF CAN CHANGE AND WILL BE DISCLOSED IN FY 2017 REPORT ON MARCH 15.

Impexmetal Allots 404.5 Mln Zlotys More For Share Buyback

Feb 19 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA ::SAYS ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVE TO INCREASE RESERVE CAPITAL FOR FINANCING OWN SHARES' BUYBACK BY 404.5 MILLION ZLOTYS.SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVE TO BUY BACK UP TO 75 MILLION OWN SHARES REPRESENTING 37.5% OF COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL .

Krezus Signs LOI With Boryszew For Acqusition Of WMD

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Krezus Sa ::SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH BORYSZEW << >> FOR ACQUSITION OF WM DZIEDZICE.THE FINAL PRICE FOR WM DZIEDZICE (WMD) TO BE SET FOLLOWING NEGOTIATIONS AND WILL BE AROUND 160 MILLION ZLOTYS.THE LOI IS VALID UNTIL MAY 31, 2018.BORYSZEW AND IMPEXMETAL << >> INFORMED THAT THEY JOINED PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH KREZUS ON JAN. 15 nL8N1PB0YT.

Krezus Plans To Acquire WMD For 160 Mln Zlotys

Jan 16 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA , BORYSZEW , IMPEXMETAL ::BORYSZEW AND ITS UNIT IMPEXMETAL SAID ON MONDAY THAT THEY HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM KREZUS FOR AN ACQUISITION OF WALCOWNIA METALI DZIEDZICE (WMD) FOR 160 MILLION ZLOTYS.KREZUS SAYS THAT THE FINAL PRICE WOULD BE SET AFTER DUE DILIGENCE CHECKS AND THE COMPANY PLANS TO PAY FOR THE TRANSACTION FROM AN INVESTMENT LOAN AND OWN FUNDS.BORYSZEW AND IMPEXMETAL INFORMED THAT THEY HAVE JOINED PRELIMINARY TALKS WITH KREZUS BUT THAT NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE YET REGARDING THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION.ALL THREE FIRMS ARE CONTROLLED BY THE POLISH BUSINESSMAN RYSZARD KARKOSIK.

Impexmetal To Revise Strategic Options

Jan 11 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM BORYSZEW SA << >> ABOUT POTENTIAL INTEREST OF INVESTOR IN A TAKEOVER OF ALUMINIUM KONIN PLANT .MANAGEMENT TEAM DECIDED TO COOPERATE WITH BORYSZEW, CO'S PARENT COMPANY, ON REVISION OF STRATEGIC OPTIONS DURING WHICH CONDITIONS OF POTENTIAL TRANSACTION MIGHT BE SETTLED .

Boryszew Revokes Its FY 2017 Financial Forecast

Jan 3 (Reuters) - BORYSZEW SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO REVOKE ITS FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR 2017.ITS MANAGEMENT PLANS TO INCLUDE IN ITS CONSOLIDATED FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THE RISKS RELATED TO THE TAX CONTROL PROCEEDINGS AT ITS INDIRECTLY OWNED UNIT, ZM SILESIA SA.IN MARCH 2017, THE COMPANY SAW FY 2017 EBITDA OF 539.7 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NET PROFIT OF 305.5 MILLION ZLOTYS nFWN1H602M.TAX AUTHORITIES HAVE INITIALLY DETERMINED FOR ZM SILESIA THE AMOUNT OF VAT TAX DUE FOR SOME MONTHS OF 2012 AT ABOUT 29 MILLION ZLOTYS.ACCORDING TO THE TAX REGULATOR ZM SILESIA DID NOT KEEP DUE DILIGENCE IN VERIFYING THE TAX RELIABILITY OF SOME OF ITS SUPPLIERS WHO DID NOT PAY THE DUE VAT TAX.CONSEQUENTLY, ACCORDING TO THE TAX REGULATOR, ZM SILESIA DID NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDUCE THE TAX DUE FOR INPUT TAX SHOWN ON INVOICES ISSUED BY THESE CONTRACTORS.SAID ZM SILESIA INTENDS TO DEFEND ITS POSITION ON LACK OF ANY TAX ARREAR FOR THAT YEAR.IMPEXMETAL SAID ON TUESDAY IT ALSO WILL INCLUDE IN ITS FY 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS THE RISKS RELATED TO THE TAX CONTROL PROCEEDINGS AT ZM SILESIA.

Impexmetal Q3 net profit down at 44.7 mln zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT 44.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 49.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE 839.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 724.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 63.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

Impexmetal H1 net profit up at 72.4 million zlotys

Aug 28 (Reuters) - IMPEXMETAL SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THAT H1 NET PROFIT WAS 72.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 62.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING PROFIT 93.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 83.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 1.71 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.48 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.