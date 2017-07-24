IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :June quarter consol net profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees versus pat 1.82 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 8.16 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 18.70 billion rupees versus 15.48 billion rupees last year.Says company declared interim dividend of rs.2.50 per share for FY 2018.Says board approves offering of Pathankot - Amritsar project to IRB InvIT fund.Says reappointed Virendra D. Mhaiskar, as chairman & managing director.

IRB Infrastructure Developers appoints Mukeshlal Gupta as joint MD

May 30 (Reuters) - Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd :Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company.

IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit rises 32 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 2.07 billion rupees.March quarter consol income 16.56 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 1.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income was 15.74 billion rupees.

IRB Infrastructure Developers completes concession period of Thane-Bhiwandi bypass project

May 16 (Reuters) - IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :Says successfully completed concession period of Thane Bhiwandi bypass project on 13th May 2017.

IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 mln units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 bln rupees to 28 anchor investors

May 2 (Reuters) - Irb Infrastructure Developers Ltd :IRB Invit Fund says allots 205.3 million units at 102 rupees per unit aggregating to about 20.95 billion rupees to 28 anchor investors.

IRB Infrastructure Developers unit executes concession agreement with NHAI

IRB Infrastructure gets project from NHAI for six laning of Kishangarh to Gulabpura

IRB Infrastructure Developers says unit receives 205.5 mln rupees from NHAI against bank guarantee

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd :IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway has received from NHAI Rs. 20.55 crore against bank guarantee submitted by IRBAV.

IRB Infrastructure Sept qtr consol profit falls

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd : Sept quarter consol net profit 1.42 billion rupees . Sept quarter consol income from operations 12.91 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 1.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 11.49 billion rupees.

IRB Infrastructure gets LoA from NHAI

IRB Infrastructure: Received letter of award from NHAI for the project of six laning of kishangarh udaipur ahmedabad section .Irb infrastructure developers ltd says estimated project cost at about 24 billion rupees.