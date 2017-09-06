Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (IRG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.06

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc -:Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2017.Q3 same restaurant sales rose 4.9 percent.Quarterly earnings per share $0.06.Quarterly revenue $13.3 million versus $11.5 million .

Imvescor Restaurant Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05

June 9 (Reuters) - Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc -:Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for second quarter of fiscal 2017.Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05.Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ q2 2017 same restaurant sales grew 2.4% over srs growth of 1.2% in Q2 2016​.Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc qtrly revenue $13.3 million versus $12.1 million.Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - ‍ to date, company has renovated 44 restaurants, and expects to renovate over 125 restaurants in total under RRP​.Imvescor Restaurant Group-fully repaid long-term debt in fiscal 2016, used availability under credit facility to fund portion of an acquisition in Q2.

Imvescor Restaurant Group qtrly revenue $10.5 million

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc : Imvescor restaurant group reports results for first quarter fiscal 2017 . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly revenue $10.5 million versus $12.1 million . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly earnings per share $0.04 .Imvescor restaurant group inc - qtrly same restaurant sales increased by 1.0%.

Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc : Imvescor Restaurant Group to acquire Ben & Florentine . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says expect this transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings, while creating a new growth oriented brand . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - deal also includes an additional earn-out payment of up to $7.3 million payable in Q1 of 2018 . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc says deal will be an asset transaction with total consideration of approximately $17.7 million payable at closing .Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - intends to finance acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and its existing credit facility.

Imvescor Restaurant says Q4 same restaurant sales rose 0.4 pct

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc : Imvescor Restaurant Group reports results for Q4 and fiscal 2016 . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - Q4 2016 revenue increased 3.6 pct to $11.5 million from increased retail revenues and supplier coordination fees . Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - same restaurant sales increased in Q4 of 2016 by 0.4 pct .Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc - net earnings of $3.2 million for Q4 2016 decreased 10.9 pct versus Q4 2015.

Imvescor Restaurant Group fiscal Q2 earnings $0.04/shr

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc : Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly system sales grew 3.6% . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly same restaurant sales (srs) grew 1.2% . Imvescor restaurant group inc qtrly net earnings of $2.7 million increased 5% versus q2 2015 . Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.0225per share . Qtrly revenue $14.0 million versus $11.3 million . Qtrly earnings per share $0.04 .Imvescor restaurant group reports continuing strong results for q2 fiscal 2016.