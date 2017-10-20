Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::INTERSERVE PLC - DWP CHOOSES INTERSERVE FOR FM CONTRACT.INTERSERVE PLC - DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS CHOOSE INTERSERVE FOR £227M FM CONTRACT.INTERSERVE PLC - CONTRACT TO PROVIDE FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR DEPARTMENT FOR WORK AND PENSIONS (DWP).
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc :CONFIRMS THAT IT IS ENGAGED IN CONSTRUCTIVE AND ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDERS..WORK UNDERWAY TO PROVIDE GREATER CLARITY ON CO'S CURRENT TRADING AND ENERGY FROM WASTE PROVISION.
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::CONSORTIUM, MADE UP OF INTERSERVE, EQUITIX AND CAMPUS LIVING VILLAGES UK WILL FINANCE, BUILD, OPERATE 2 NEW FACILITIES FOR UP TO 50 YEARS.
Sept 14 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC :TRADING IN UK IN JULY AND AUGUST WAS DISAPPOINTING, PARTICULARLY IN SUPPORT SERVICES, BUT ALSO IN CONSTRUCTION DIVISION.BOARD NOW BELIEVES THAT OUTTURN FOR YEAR WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS.FURTHER PROGRESS CONTINUES TO BE MADE ON CONTRACTS WITHIN OUR EXITED ENERGY FROM WASTE BUSINESS.ANTICIPATED TIMING AND COMPLEXITIES OF COMPLETION MEAN THAT BOARD NOW CONSIDERS IT LIKELY THAT FINAL COSTS WILL SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED £160M CURRENTLY PROVIDED.CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT GROUP WILL BE ABLE TO OPERATE WITHIN ITS BANKING COVENANTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017.
Sept 6 (Reuters) - INTERSERVE PLC ::HAS WON A NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH £90 MILLION TO PROVIDE TOTAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc :H1 revenue 1.6 billion STG versus 1.6 billion STG year ago.Hy revenue of 1,647.7 million STG versus 1,632 million STG a year earlier.Overall continue to believe provision taken in 2016 remains appropriate, although significant risks and uncertainties remain.Full-Year average net debt expected to be in range £475-£500 million.Hy profit before tax of 24.9 million STG versus a loss of 33.8 million STG a year earlier.Despite increased political, macro-economic uncertainty following UK's EU referendum and recent general election, outlook for year unchanged.Interim dividend for year ended 31 December 2016 8.1 pence.H1 dividends paid to equity shareholders 0.0 pence.
June 20 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::Interserve announces contract win.Interserve wins 265 mln stg account extension for strategic UK international bases.
May 12 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::Provides an update on current trading for first four months of year.Revenue in support services division in first four months of year remains robust and in-line with expectations.International construction and support services businesses also performing as expected, with visibility of future workload maintained."Trading in UK construction business remains mixed, but is in line with overall expectations, which anticipate improving performance in H2 as older, less favourable contracts are completed"."There has, as yet, been little noticeable slowdown in our volume of work from u.k. Government, although workflow may be impacted by general election".Expectations for overall performance and cash delivery of group are consequently unchanged.
April 24 (Reuters) - Interserve Plc ::Interserve wins 36.5ml nstg new build Monmouthshire school.
Interserve Plc : Debbie White appointed as chief executive officer of interserve plc . Announces appointment of Debbie White as chief executive officer with effect from 1 september 2017, at which point she will also join interserve plc board .Adrian Ringrose will remain in role of interserve ceo until 1 september 2017 to ensure an orderly transition..
