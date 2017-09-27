Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Inmarsat says AirAsia to offer co's GX aviation broadband​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC ::‍AIRASIA TO OFFER INMARSAT'S GX AVIATION BROADBAND​.‍AIRASIA GROUP HAS SELECTED ITS NEXT-GENERATION GX AVIATION INFLIGHT BROADBAND SOLUTION FOR MORE THAN 120 AIRBUS AIRCRAFT​.‍FIRST INSTALLATIONS OF GX AVIATION ONBOARD AIRASIA AIRCRAFT, TOGETHER WITH LAUNCH OF COMMERCIAL SERVICE, SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN H1 2018​.

Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

Sept 21 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC ::INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT.SIGNED LOI TO HAVE OPTION TO MAKE ROLLS-ROYCE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AVAILABLE VIA INMARSAT MARITIME'S FLEET XPRESS HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND SERVICE.

Inmarsat says Avianca adopts GX Aviation for wifi services

June 22 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc ::Avianca adopts GX Aviation for passenger wifi services.GX Aviation will initially be made available to passengers on approximately 125 Avianca Airbus a320, a330 and Boeing 787 aircraft.Contract is for a period of 10 years.Value of contract has not been disclosed.

Inmarsat awards new GX satellite contract to Thales Alenia Space

June 2 (Reuters) - Inmarsat Plc :Inmarsat plc - inmarsat additional gx satellite contract.Awards contract for additional gx satellite to thales alenia space.Value of contract to construct satellite will be approximately $130 million over three years 2017 to 2019.Contract award will operate within company's existing capital expenditure guidance for 2017 and 2018.

Inmarsat commits over 1,500 vessels to Fleet Xpress

Inmarsat Plc :Satlink satellite communications commits over 1,500 vessels to fleet xpress.

Addvalue Technologies and Inmarsat sign MOU

Addvalue Technologies Ltd : Addvalue and Inmarsat sign Mou to provide on-demand communications links .Inmarsat and addvalue expect to finalise a full agreement shortly.

Inmarsat places $650 mln convertible bond

Inmarsat Plc : Successfully places $650 million convertible bond due 2023 and repurchases of all of outstanding convertible bonds due 2017 for consideration of approximately $390 million . Represents an additional $50 million over announced deal size reflecting considerable demand for new bonds. .Remaining proceeds will further strengthen inmarsat's financial position.

Inmarsat offers new convertible bond of up to $600 mln due 2023

Inmarsat Plc : New convertible bond offering of up to $600 million due 2023 and repurchase of outstanding $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017 . Announces launch of an offering of c.$550 million convertible bonds due with an increase option of up to $50 million . Net proceeds of issue of new bonds will be used primarily to fund repurchase of outstanding 1.75 pct $287.7 million convertible bonds due 2017 . New bonds expected initial conversion price at a premium of 30-35 pct to volume weighted average price of an ordinary share on lse between launch and market closing on Aug 31 . Credit Suisse and JP Morgan Cazenove are joint bookrunners .Currently intends to launch a further benchmark offering in debt capital markets this year.

Inmarsat retruns to growth in Q2 with 6 pct revenue rise

Inmarsat Plc : Interim dividend 0.2059 usdper share . Q2 revenue rose 6.1 percent to 330.4 million usd . Inmarsat returned to growth in q2, more than compensating for a soft q1. . Outlook for our markets and company has become much more difficult to forecast . Re-Iterate our current guidance of: . 2016 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,175m to $1,250m. 2018 revenues (ex ligado networks income) of $1,450m to $1,600m . Net debt to be normally maintained at less than 3.5x ebitda. . Q2 total revenues up $19.0m (+6.1%) at $330.4m (q2 2015: $311.4m) . Profit after tax up $22.6m (+41.7%) at $76.8m (q2 2015: $54.2m) .Q2 underlying ebitda rose 21.9 percent to 202.2 million usd.

Inmarsat says no intention to make an offer for Avanti

Inmarsat Plc : No intention to make an offer for avanti .Confirms it has withdrawn from avanti's announced process and it is not considering an offer for shares of avanti.