Edition:
United States

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)

ISCTR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.82TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-1.02%)
Prev Close
6.89TL
Open
6.93TL
Day's High
6.93TL
Day's Low
6.82TL
Volume
9,674,119
Avg. Vol
13,105,788
52-wk High
7.99TL
52-wk Low
4.69TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Is Bankasi signs agreement to secure $250 million credit
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 10:59am EDT 

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR A CREDIT FROM ABROAD FOR USD 250 MILLION AND A TENOR OF APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS‍​.  Full Article

Is Bankasi secures $352 million and EUR 656 million syndicated loan
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 02:28am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI :SIGNS A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR USD 352 MILLION AND EUR 656 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS‍​.THE ALL-IN COST FOR THE HIGHEST PARTICIPATION LEVEL OF EACH TRANCHE IS LIBOR+1.35% AND EURIBOR+1.25%, RESPECTIVELY.  Full Article

Is Bankasi mandates banks to grant syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 10:44am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS ::MANDATES A CONSORTIUM OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS TO GRANT A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN IN EUR AND USD CURRENCIES, WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.  Full Article

Is Bankasi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 20.0 billion lira‍​
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 10:58am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::TO ISSUE TURKISH LIRA DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN VARIOUS TYPES AND MATURITIES UP TO TRY 20.0 BILLION NOMINAL DOMESTICALLY ‍​.  Full Article

Is Bankasi mandates banks for issuance of dollar-denominated subordinated notes
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 07:25am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::MANDATES CITI, GSI, MUFG, SG CIB AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TO ARRANGE A GLOBAL INVESTOR CALL‍​.OPPORTUNITIES FOR ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED (BASEL III COMPLIANT) SUBORDINATED NOTES SOLD TO INVESTORS OUTSIDE TURKEY WILL BE EVALUATED.  Full Article

Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 02:24am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA .DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE ISSUED DOMESTICALLY,IN BATCHES, WITH VARIOUS TERMS, YIELDS AND AMOUNTS FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY.  Full Article

Is Bankasi signs credit agreement to secure $100 mln
Thursday, 25 May 2017 10:57am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR A CREDIT FROM ABROAD WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF USD 100 MILLION AND A TENOR OF APPROXIMATELY 1 YEAR.  Full Article

Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
Monday, 15 May 2017 05:46am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.THE ALL-IN COST FOR THE HIGHEST PARTICIPATION LEVEL OF EACH TRANCHE IS LIBOR+1.45% AND EURIBOR+1.35%, RESPECTIVELY.THE PROCEEDS OF THE FACILITY WILL BE USED FOR TRADE FINANCE PURPOSES.  Full Article

Is Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
Thursday, 11 May 2017 10:46am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::MANDATES BANKS TO GRANT A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN IN EUR AND USD CURRENCIES, WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.  Full Article

Turkiye Is Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.64 billion lira
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 11:16am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Is Bankasi :Q1 net profit of 1.64 billion lira ($461.66 million) versus 969.0 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 3.23 billion lira versus 2.48 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 800.6 million lira versus 636.4 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS News

Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 25 pct at 33.3 bln lira - regulator

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 25.3 percent in January-August from the same period a year earlier, data from the BDDK banking regulator showed on Tuesday.

» More ISCTR.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials