Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)
6.82TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.07TL (-1.02%)
6.89TL
6.93TL
6.93TL
6.82TL
9,674,119
13,105,788
7.99TL
4.69TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Is Bankasi signs agreement to secure $250 million credit
Sept 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi secures $352 million and EUR 656 million syndicated loan
Sept 19 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi mandates banks to grant syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS
Is Bankasi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 20.0 billion lira
Aug 24 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi mandates banks for issuance of dollar-denominated subordinated notes
June 20 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira
June 1 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS
Is Bankasi signs credit agreement to secure $100 mln
May 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
May 15 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Is Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan in EUR and USD
May 11 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI
Turkiye Is Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.64 billion lira
April 28 (Reuters) - Is Bankasi
Turkish banks' Jan-Aug net profit up 25 pct at 33.3 bln lira - regulator
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 Net profit at Turkish banks rose 25.3 percent in January-August from the same period a year earlier, data from the BDDK banking regulator showed on Tuesday.