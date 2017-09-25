Turkiye Is Bankasi AS (ISCTR.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Is Bankasi signs agreement to secure $250 million credit

Sept 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR A CREDIT FROM ABROAD FOR USD 250 MILLION AND A TENOR OF APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS‍​.

Is Bankasi secures $352 million and EUR 656 million syndicated loan

Sept 19 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI :SIGNS A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT FOR USD 352 MILLION AND EUR 656 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS‍​.THE ALL-IN COST FOR THE HIGHEST PARTICIPATION LEVEL OF EACH TRANCHE IS LIBOR+1.35% AND EURIBOR+1.25%, RESPECTIVELY.

Is Bankasi mandates banks to grant syndicated term loan in EUR and USD

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS ::MANDATES A CONSORTIUM OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS TO GRANT A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN IN EUR AND USD CURRENCIES, WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.

Is Bankasi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 20.0 billion lira‍​

Aug 24 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::TO ISSUE TURKISH LIRA DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN VARIOUS TYPES AND MATURITIES UP TO TRY 20.0 BILLION NOMINAL DOMESTICALLY ‍​.

Is Bankasi mandates banks for issuance of dollar-denominated subordinated notes

June 20 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::MANDATES CITI, GSI, MUFG, SG CIB AND STANDARD CHARTERED BANK TO ARRANGE A GLOBAL INVESTOR CALL‍​.OPPORTUNITIES FOR ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED (BASEL III COMPLIANT) SUBORDINATED NOTES SOLD TO INVESTORS OUTSIDE TURKEY WILL BE EVALUATED.

Is Bankasi decides to issue debt instruments up to 5 billion lira

June 1 (Reuters) - TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS IN TURKISH LIRA UP TO 5 BILLION LIRA .DEBT INSTRUMENTS TO BE ISSUED DOMESTICALLY,IN BATCHES, WITH VARIOUS TERMS, YIELDS AND AMOUNTS FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS ONLY.

Is Bankasi signs credit agreement to secure $100 mln

May 25 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT FOR A CREDIT FROM ABROAD WITH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF USD 100 MILLION AND A TENOR OF APPROXIMATELY 1 YEAR.

Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan

May 15 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.THE ALL-IN COST FOR THE HIGHEST PARTICIPATION LEVEL OF EACH TRANCHE IS LIBOR+1.45% AND EURIBOR+1.35%, RESPECTIVELY.THE PROCEEDS OF THE FACILITY WILL BE USED FOR TRADE FINANCE PURPOSES.

Is Bankasi mandates banks for syndicated term loan in EUR and USD

May 11 (Reuters) - IS BANKASI ::MANDATES BANKS TO GRANT A SYNDICATED TERM LOAN IN EUR AND USD CURRENCIES, WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS.

Turkiye Is Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.64 billion lira

April 28 (Reuters) - Is Bankasi :Q1 net profit of 1.64 billion lira ($461.66 million) versus 969.0 million lira year ago.Q1 net interest income of 3.23 billion lira versus 2.48 billion lira year ago.Q1 net fee and commission income 800.6 million lira versus 636.4 million lira year ago.