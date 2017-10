Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Isgec Heavy Engineering June qtr profit falls

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd :June quarter profit 169.2 million rupees versus profit 420.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.12 billion rupees versus 6.89 billion rupees year ago.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering signs license agreement with Taim Weser S.A‍​

July 14 (Reuters) - ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd :Says co signs license agreement with Taim Weser S.A‍​.License agreement for transfer of technology of material handling equipment and bulk material handling systems.

India's Isgec Heavy Engineering March-qtr profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd :March quarter profit 582.8 million rupees versus profit 570.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 9.64 billion rupees versus 11.71 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 15 rupees per share.

Isgec Heavy Engineering signs deal with Babcock Power Environmental

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd : Says signs collaboration and technology transfer agreement . Says signed a collaboration and technology transfer agreement with Babcock Power Environmental Inc .Agreement for design and manufacture of wet flue gas desulphurization system.

Isgec Heavy Engineering signs deals with Thermal Engineering International, Riley Power

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd : Signed agreement with Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc., (TEi) .Says agreement with Riley Power Inc for license agreement for transfer of technology to design sell process fired heaters.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering executes JV agreement with Redecam Group

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd : setting up of joint venture company .Co executed JV agreement with REDECAM GROUP Spa, Italy for incorporating JV company ISGEC Redecam Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Isgec Heavy Engineering March-qtr profit rises

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd : March-quarter net profit 499.5 million rupees versus 392.6 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 11.05 billion rupees versus 8.66 billion rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of 10 rupees per share .